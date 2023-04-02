Home Business Reswitch jerseys make footballers smarter.
by admin
Andrea Pirlo, world champion of 2006, once said: “Football is played with the head.” As a defensive midfielder, he recognized the indispensability of cognitive skills. This includes perception, attention, solving problems and processing information, says sports psychologist Marius Schröder.

Tammo Neubauer thought like Pirlo. As a trainer in the youth training center of the Unterhaching game association, he noticed in the summer of 2018 that his protégés on the pitch often made decisions that were too slow and wrong. “The players have to be able to perceive situations and make decisions much faster these days,” explains the former Werder Bremen scout. However, suitable training methods were lacking.

That’s why he developed the Reswitch training bibs: bibs printed with two colors (red and white), two numbers (1 and 2), two letters (A and B) and two symbols (diamond and circle). He has been marketing them with Alexander Bitzke and Jan Vomacka since the beginning of 2019 via Matchconcept UG from Grünwald. The three are supported by freelancers.

Rapid, unpredictable changes

How does Reswitch work? In training, two teams play against each other, separated by the shirt colors red and white, for example. With the “switch” signal, the coach can change the composition of the teams in a matter of seconds without the players having to change their overshirts. So that the teams know which goal they have to defend, they are provided with markings on the posts.

