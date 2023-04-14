The employers in the Baden-Württemberg retail trade have already submitted an offer at the start of the collective bargaining. Nevertheless, the trade union feels compelled to call for the first protest actions.

In the bargaining round of the Baden-Württemberg retail trade, the employers of the Verdi union surprisingly made an offer at the first meeting. According to this, the salaries of 490,000 employees are to increase by a total of five percent over two years – by three percent in the first year and by a further two percent in the second year.

They also want to pay a tax- and social security-free inflation compensation premium of 1000 euros – 750 euros in the first year and 250 euros in the second year. Bonuses that have already been paid by employers to their employees should be eligible. For companies in critical financial situations, there should be an emergency clause in the collective bargaining agreement.

Employer: Fastest and highest offer

“We are aware of our responsibility for our employees in retail and are therefore entering the collective bargaining round with the fastest and highest offer in decades,” emphasized Philip Merten, chairman of the collective bargaining committee on the employers’ side. The offer has a total volume in the combination of basic wage increase and inflation compensation premium that is higher than any individual collective bargaining agreement of the past decade. “We are showing that we are seriously looking for a solution that balances the needs of employees and the economic constraints of companies in our industry.”

However, the negotiator said that the consequences of inflation would not be able to be offset with collective bargaining alone. The consequences of the loss of purchasing power for the employees could only be overcome if the state, companies and collective bargaining policy worked together – if one relied solely on higher wages, this would fuel inflation considerably.

Trade Association: Price hikes kept away from consumers

In addition, since the beginning of the crisis, many trading companies have kept the enormously increased producer prices away from consumers, as far as they are able, claims Merten. This has already been clearly at the expense of their earning power. “We see this as a social contribution by the industry that benefits everyone.”







At a time when relatively many well-known companies such as Peek&Cloppenburg or the organic market Basic have been overwhelmed by the increased costs and have to file for bankruptcy, prudence and responsible action are the order of the day, according to the trade association. The fact that the situation in the retail trade is extremely precarious can be seen from numerous key figures. The Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH), for example, reports an increasing total number of insolvencies – jobs in retail are increasingly affected by the trend.

Due to the exploding costs, the equity situation has worsened over the past twelve months. “The trading companies are in a worse position than before the crisis,” emphasizes the trade association. In addition, consumer sentiment is far from the pre-crisis level, so that a fundamental relaxation of the precarious situation in retail is not in sight.

Employers: Demand well above inflation

“When it comes to wage demands, a sense of proportion is required and a balance of interests between employees and employers is important,” warns Sabine Hagmann, the general manager of the Baden-Württemberg trade association. “A demand of 15 percent, as set out by Verdi for all employees in retail in Baden-Württemberg, is far from that and significantly exceeds the forecast inflation.”

Verdi: Companies have increased their prices themselves

In the negotiations, the union not only addressed the high financial burden on employees due to the rise in consumer prices. The development of sales in the retail trade last year and the year to date was also described as largely stable overall. “This is a good prerequisite for strong and sustainable pay increases,” said negotiator Wolfgang Krüger on Thursday evening.

The employers disputed the positive descriptions of the sales and earnings situation in the retail trade and held out the prospect of massive job cuts if the collective bargaining requirement of 15 percent had to be implemented without cutbacks.

Call for first expressions of opinion

The Verdi negotiating commission assessed the employer’s offer as completely inadequate and rejected it unanimously. The negotiation then ended. The union now wants to inform the employees in the companies and “call on them to first express their opinions towards their employer”. Because the peace obligation expired at the end of March, warning strikes are already possible.