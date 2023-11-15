Retail Giant Ross Dress for Less Plans Expansion into Puerto Rico

Ross Dress for Less Set to Expand to Puerto Rico

Discount retail chain Ross Dress for Less, commonly known as Ross, is aiming to enter the Puerto Rican market, competing with other popular stores like TJMaxx, Marshalls, Burlington, and Home Goods. According to El Nuevo Día, Ross has been considering expanding into Puerto Rico and is expected to make its debut in 2024. The company has been scouting various locations on the island to establish its stores, with plans to potentially occupy some of the spaces formerly owned by the Sears chain.

Ross stores offer a wide range of merchandise, including women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, lingerie, footwear, luggage, sports shoes, beauty products, accessories, furniture, decorative items, electronics, and snacks. The entry of Ross Dress for Less into Puerto Rico is anticipated to provide consumers with even more options for affordable and stylish retail shopping.

Share this: Facebook

X

