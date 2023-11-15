Home » Retail Giant Ross Dress for Less Plans Expansion into Puerto Rico
Business

Retail Giant Ross Dress for Less Plans Expansion into Puerto Rico

by admin
Retail Giant Ross Dress for Less Plans Expansion into Puerto Rico

Ross Dress for Less Set to Expand to Puerto Rico

Discount retail chain Ross Dress for Less, commonly known as Ross, is aiming to enter the Puerto Rican market, competing with other popular stores like TJMaxx, Marshalls, Burlington, and Home Goods. According to El Nuevo Día, Ross has been considering expanding into Puerto Rico and is expected to make its debut in 2024. The company has been scouting various locations on the island to establish its stores, with plans to potentially occupy some of the spaces formerly owned by the Sears chain.

Ross stores offer a wide range of merchandise, including women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, lingerie, footwear, luggage, sports shoes, beauty products, accessories, furniture, decorative items, electronics, and snacks. The entry of Ross Dress for Less into Puerto Rico is anticipated to provide consumers with even more options for affordable and stylish retail shopping.

See also  Bmw R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B, as are the German grand tourers

You may also like

Esselunga and the subcontracting jungle, Conte’s “bonuses” behind...

At 34, I became an associate partner at...

Closing was slow in Piazza Affari

American Airlines Increases Baggage Fees and Changes Frequent...

Enel, demand equal to three times the offer...

The former general manager of the sales department...

Co-leader Weidel meets with Le Pen in Paris

Consumption outside the home, Ho.Re.Ca. stable demand is...

Read 7400MB/s!Huawei releases eKitStor Xtreme M.2 flash memory...

Super savers reveal how they save half of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy