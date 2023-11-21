Retail Giants Consider Eliminating Self-Checkout: The Reasons Behind the Potential Change

It is common to go to a supermarket and opt for self-checkout if you see that the other checkouts are busy and you hate long lines. This option, which helps many finish the purchase faster, could be eliminated from the Walmart and Costco retail chains. among other. Know the compelling reasons.

The boxes, in addition to streamlining purchases, also became an option for large chains to reduce staff hiring. However, this payment option has been experiencing some problems that put its permanence at risk.

WHY RETAIL CHAINS COULD ELIMINATE SELF-CHECKOUT CHECKOUTS IN THE US?

Basically the problem with self-checkout checkouts for Walmart and Costco, as well as other large retail chains, is that they are generating losses due to different factors, including the theft of products by customers.

The theft rate at these types of self-service ATMs is four times higher than at cash registers operated by employees, indicates the Journal of Applied Psychology. And as proof that this happens, one in five shoppers admitted to having stolen during the self-checkout process at these ATMs, according to a survey by VoucherCodesPro.co.uk, which cites a report from Diario Nueva York.

Against this backdrop, Walmart CEO Doug McMillion told CNBC: “Theft is a problem. “It’s bigger than it has been historically.” He warned that the chain might have to close some locations or apply mark-ups to product prices if things don’t improve.

Purchase errors and assistance

Added to the issue of thefts are purchase errors. This happens, for example, when customers make a mistake when marking fruits and vegetables, such as the type of potato, apple or avocado, which causes bad charges and assistance from staff.

And if we talk about the purchase of alcoholic beverages, this requires the presence of personnel to verify the age of the customer.

WALMART AND TARGET MEASURES

Walmart removed self-checkout machines from some New Mexico stores in early 2023, and Costco recognized losses from that type of service. For its part, Target, which has limited shoppers to 10 products or less.

