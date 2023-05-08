Home » Retail is coming back to the village
Business

Retail is coming back to the village

by admin
Retail is coming back to the village

Speckgurt – the name alone does not invite you to proudly tell your friends and relatives about your new move plans. It’s semi-idyllic in the country and mostly interesting in the big city, but between worlds, in the midst of terraced houses and garden gnomes, life is neither one nor the other. Nothing is modern here, let alone sophisticated.

Anna Sophie Kuehne

Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The residents are aging, the infrastructure is poor, and the rows of shops are falling into disrepair. That was roughly the swan song for the environs of big cities, in which the media and city dwellers have for years agreed in equal measure with conviction and arrogance.

But the pitch of the song has changed: In recent years, the commuter belt has become much more popular as a place to live – and now the shops are coming back, too.

It started with real estate prices. Since rental and purchase prices are no longer only rising in the metropolises, but also in medium-sized cities, people are forced to look beyond the city limits. At the latest when starting a family, most of them had to realize that two rooms, a kitchen and a bathroom with a child are not enough and that the small park three blocks away is perhaps not ideal as a children’s playground and local recreation area. More space and a private garden are needed, but being close to the center often remains a dream, even for high earners.

See also  The brightest screen bar for only 23 euros: Digitus LED monitor lamp in the test

Bacon belt grows faster than urban area

That makes life in the suburbs – because it is reasonably affordable – more attractive again. This can be measured in the number of residents and commuters, even in medium-sized cities like Hanover, where prices are still far behind Frankfurt, Munich or Berlin. Between 2015 and 2020, the number of commuters to Hanover increased by around 11,000 to 130,000, while the population in the surrounding communities has grown steadily and clearly disproportionately to the state capital, a trend that can be seen in many cities in Germany.

More and more people are moving to the commuter belt. Their purchasing power attracts the retail trade – and partly revitalizes the pedestrian zones.


More and more people are moving to the commuter belt. Their purchasing power attracts the retail trade – and partly revitalizes the pedestrian zones.
:


Image: dpa

Then came the pandemic, and with it the realization that an additional study would be good, and having your own garden would be really nice. The home office became fashionable and with it the tolerance of longer commutes, because you no longer have to cover them every day.

You may also like

Pension with – when? What entry age employees...

Tax, 730 pre-compiled 2023 online: everything you need...

Swiss astronaut: “Money for space travel is an...

Usa, yet another massacre at the Mall in...

“Swap Link” Officially Launched China’s Bond Market Opens...

Harvest delay: The strawberry – where is it?

The government is doing well at work, but...

Domenica In, Edwige Fenech’s revelation on Montezemolo. Here’s...

The power battery conference is approaching, lithium prices...

Parties – Greens are again planning their own...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy