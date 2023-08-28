Retail – Manor cuts 80 jobs in Basel – News

The Manor department store chain is remodeling its headquarters in Basel. By the end of 2024, 80 jobs will be lost at the Basel site. With this step, Manor wants to “set the course for the future”.

About half a year ago, the new CEO Roland Armbruster took over the management of Manor, now he is announcing far-reaching changes.

The structures at the headquarters in Basel are to be “oriented towards the future”, reports Manor. On the way to a solid future, digitization is a success factor. This means Manor wants to sell even more through its online channels.

Among other things, a new mobile app should be available by the end of the year. The aim is to be a “leading omnichannel retailer” in Switzerland, according to the press release.

Expansion of products and services as well

This step leads to changes, especially at the headquarters in Basel. It is planned to cut 80 jobs here. Manor relies on natural fluctuation and early retirement.

Where this is not possible, employees receive support in finding a job and in the application process. A social plan negotiated with employee representatives is ready.

Not only the online area is to be further expanded, but also the range of products and services. The priorities are the expansion of the “Beauty & Perfumery” area, the modernization of the fashion concept and an expansion of the product range in the food sector.

The Manor Group in numbers

The Manor Group owns 59 department stores, 27 food supermarkets and 23 restaurants. The company is represented in all parts of the country and employs around 7,900 people.