U.S. retail sales jumped 3% in January, posting the strongest jump since March 2021.

Excluding auto sales, the figure rose 2.3%. Excluding auto and petrol sales, the increase was +2.6%.

The jump in retail sales of +3% was almost double the 1.8% growth estimated by analysts and confirmed a strong recovery in consumer spending, given that in December the performance had been a decrease of to -1.1%.

Even excluding auto sales, the figure beat estimates, with an increase of 2.3% much higher than the +0.8% expected and after -1.1%, also in this case, in December.

Also surprising were the retail sales excluding the sales of cars and petrol, which rose precisely by 2.6%, compared to the previous drop of 0.7%.