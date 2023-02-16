Home Business Retail sales boom, +3% in January. Even ex-car and petrol estimates are torn up
Business

Retail sales boom, +3% in January. Even ex-car and petrol estimates are torn up

by admin
Retail sales boom, +3% in January. Even ex-car and petrol estimates are torn up

U.S. retail sales jumped 3% in January, posting the strongest jump since March 2021.

Excluding auto sales, the figure rose 2.3%. Excluding auto and petrol sales, the increase was +2.6%.

The jump in retail sales of +3% was almost double the 1.8% growth estimated by analysts and confirmed a strong recovery in consumer spending, given that in December the performance had been a decrease of to -1.1%.

Even excluding auto sales, the figure beat estimates, with an increase of 2.3% much higher than the +0.8% expected and after -1.1%, also in this case, in December.

Also surprising were the retail sales excluding the sales of cars and petrol, which rose precisely by 2.6%, compared to the previous drop of 0.7%.

See also  Usa: jobless claims at lowest since April (183,000)

You may also like

State Administration of Foreign Exchange: Net purchases of...

Tim beats estimates, revenues from services grow (+1.3%)....

Milleproroghe, seaside chaos: Mattarella’s doubts about yet another...

Zaobao | Tencent responds to WeChat’s end-of-the-day takeaway/Musk...

Hydroelectric, dam alarm: we risk another black year

Automobile sales fluctuated slightly in January, consumption upgrade...

Pirelli, the Chinese of Sinochem evaluate the sale...

Single check February, payments coming (when). Revaluation (how...

Dog and cat policies: market worth 1.3 million....

Russia, Putin broadens the front. Maneuvers in Moldova,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy