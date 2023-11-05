Retail Stores Prep for Black Friday Sales: Consumer Confidence Declines, But In-Store Shopping Remains Strong

Retail Stores Prepare for Black Friday Sales on November 24

Retail stores across the country are gearing up for the highly anticipated Black Friday sales, which will occur on Friday, November 24 this year. Black Friday is traditionally held on the day after Thanksgiving Day, which falls on the fourth Thursday in November.

Despite a decline in consumer confidence, a recent economic report suggests that the tendency to purchase products has not wavered, despite inflation. Last year, approximately 80 million consumers opted for an in-store shopping experience during Black Friday, while 87.2 million consumers chose to shop online, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

As the holiday season approaches, stores have wasted no time in launching their first round of seasonal offers. Here is a rundown of some of the major retailers and their Black Friday plans:

Costco: The official Black Friday sale at Costco will commence on November 23rd.

Walmart: Walmart started offering early Christmas sales on October 9th, allowing shoppers to get a head start on their holiday purchases.

Target: Target has been rolling out sales since October 29th and will continue to offer new discounts every week leading up to Thanksgiving weekend.

Best Buy: Best Buy kicked off its Black Friday deals on October 30th, with the official sale set to begin on November 17th.

Lowe’s: Lowe’s began its early savings on October 26th, with the promotion running through November 8th.

Macy’s: Macy’s will launch its Black Friday pre-sales on November 10th, followed by the official sale starting on November 19th.

With the holiday shopping season on the horizon, retailers are anticipating another successful Black Friday. As consumers eagerly wait for the massive discounts and deals, stores are ready to cater to their needs and expectations.

