Retail trade at the end of the year – The 24th on a Sunday: not a good match – News

December 24th falls on a Sunday this year, as does December 31st. Add to that bad weather and smaller budgets: there is no festive mood in the retail sector.

December 24th and December 31st are not actually public holidays. But this year they fall on a Sunday. In most places, shops remain closed. From a retail perspective, this is anything but trivial, as consumers are particularly keen to buy during the holiday season. Open shop doors encourage spontaneous purchases.

For retailers, it is optimal if December 24th falls on a weekday

As a rule of thumb: during the Christmas season, one day of sales costs three to four percent of the total Christmas sales. Depending on the range, that can easily be a few million.

Up to half of annual sales in December

The entire industry generates around 100 billion francs in sales annually. Between 15 and 25 percent of these are implemented in December alone, a considerable part of them in the days just before Christmas. For toy retailers, December sales even bring around half of their annual sales into the till, and for food around 20 percent.

“It is optimal for retailers if December 24th falls on a weekday,” says Dagmar T. Jenni, director of the Swiss Retail Federation. The same applies to December 31st.

But: why? Where consumers could shop online around the clock.

Legend: A product divider in a Denner store in Zurich. KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler

Online shopping is mainly done in the early Christmas season, up to around ten days before Christmas, says Jenni. Afterwards, shopping locally is more popular because consumers want to be sure that they can give their gifts on time.

For many retailers, so-called stationary retail is the stronger pillar anyway. That’s why they also rely on Sunday sales. These additional days are also important “mood builders” because many consumers stroll through the stores to take a look around and be inspired. Will be bought later. It is no coincidence that Sunday sales are more likely to occur at the beginning and middle of December.

Weather, temperature, inflation – everything has an influence

The Christmas business doesn’t just depend on the calendar. “The important thing is the right weather,” says Jenni. Cold, dry and some snow would be ideal, especially for sales of winter sports goods. There are hardly any “white Christmases” in cities this year. In addition, consumer sentiment is cautious: higher rental costs and health insurance premiums are putting pressure on many people’s budgets. Many experts therefore expect Christmas business to be somewhat weaker.

Every year the constellations – economic situation, weather, calendar days – are slightly different. For comparison purposes, economists always look at the Christmas business in a “calendar-adjusted” version. Last year, according to the Federal Statistical Office, December sales fell by 0.2 percent adjusted for holiday effects (nominal, real, i.e. additionally adjusted for inflation by -2.8). Whether the pessimism for this year is confirmed will be seen in January.

“Cleaned data”: What it’s all about

Not every December has exactly the same number of sales days, because in some years the holidays fall on weekdays, in others on Sundays. Adjusted data removes such holiday effects and other seasonal fluctuations to allow comparisons.

Economists are interested in the retail trade and its business, as the industry employs around 344,000 people (as of 2021). Measured in full-time equivalent positions, that is more than 250,000 jobs. This makes the retail trade the second largest employer in the private sector.

