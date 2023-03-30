The Prym Group has therefore decided to actively support retailers in the transformation. Hansen reports that three store concepts have been developed that have a promising future. “We offer this to our partners, including advice and implementation.” Among other things, Prym thinks about the arrangement of space, tidiness and certain opportunities to linger in the shops. He is certain: consumers want a comprehensive shopping experience. “This is the only way retail can survive.” However, the concepts have not yet been implemented many times. Also because of the Corona years and the Ukraine war, which would have postponed such decisions, as Hansen restricts.