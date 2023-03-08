Listen to the audio version of the article

The match of the Tim network has come alive. And a key moment will be on Friday, with the meeting of the related parties committee following the offer by Cdp Equity and Macquarie for the group’s network assets, including Sparkle.

The first contacts between the members of the committee would have been the day before yesterday, wrote Radiocor, while the formal meeting will be held on Friday. In which the directors within the committee chaired by Paolo Boccardelli will have to have their say given that Cdp is a related party…