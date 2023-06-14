Rete Tim, no transfer of black areas to Macquarie

The cession of the black areas

In the tangle of rumors surrounding the operation on the Tim network, a suggestive and actually very complex hypothesis has been circulating for a couple of days which concerns all the players in the game: the US fund Kkr which presented the offer at the time more substantial, Cdp and Macquarie, the other consortium that has put something more than 19 billion on the plate for the infrastructure, and obviously Tim. Basically, the Australian fund Macquarie would buy the black areas (which refer to large centers and therefore are more profitable) of Open Fiber, of which it holds 40%, and would leave the other gray and white areas (small and very small centers) to Cdp (which today has 60% of Of) where the economic intervention of the State is also foreseen).

The operation would have a double effect, on the one hand it would eliminate in part if not entirely the potential conflicts of interest of Cdp in the operation on the Tim network (the EU antitrust beacon is one of the main nodes of the deal that Cassa has never managed to dissolve), on the other hand it could allow the same Cassa to participate with Kkr in the NetCo deal.

The cease and desist letter

Easy to say, some reconstructions also speak of a sort of assent from the government, but impossible to do. According to what appears to Truth&BusinessIn fact, the hypothesis has been the subject of discussions between the parties which, however, have not led to any positive results, to the point that at the moment the relations between the two partners in Open Fiber are decidedly tense. It should be remembered, in fact, that less than a month ago Macquarie sent a letter to via Goito in which he warned Cdp against closing solo agreements with Kkr taking into account the exclusive bond and the fact that the American fund is also a shareholder with over 37% of FiberCop, Tim’s fiber company which is a direct competitor of Open Fiber. That letter actually referred to another working hypothesis with respect to which traces have since been lost: the large crowd for the network with the presence also of F2i, the infrastructure fund led by Renato Ravanelli. Even in that case there would have been government approval and nothing more was heard of that complex architecture either.

The board to decide the councilor

It should also be remembered that there are no vetoes on collaborations by Kkr, but according to what transpires the US fund wants to have the reins of command of any consortium that comes forward for the network and that therefore even an agreement (at the beyond all other difficulties) with CDP it seems very complex. Difficult game that could clear up tomorrow. A board of directors is planned for the co-optation of the 15th Tim director who is missing since the resignation of the CEO of Vivendi (Tim’s first shareholder) Arnaud de Puyfontaine. In pole position is the former president of Leonardo, Luciano Carta, a high-level institutional profile proposed by the first French shareholderbut most likely Carta’s candidacy will be joined by two other alternative figures presented by the headhunter who is working on the names.

Boards to respond to offers on the net

The decision on the last director could be decisive in view of the appointments of 19 and 22. The two boards of directors convened to evaluate and respond to the latest offers non binding for the network. The 19.3 billion of the Cdp-Macquarie consortium and the 23 to which Kkr would have arrived, even if the two additional billion compared to the 21 of the last round of proposals (May 4) would be linked to numerous constraints and certain conditions relating to the structure of the deal . The board would in fact be quite divided on what to do and every single vote can direct the deal in one direction or another.