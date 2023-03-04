Home Business Rete Tim, the consortium Kkr-Cdp wobbles. Doubts of the Mef, negotiation blocked
Rete Tim, the consortium Kkr-Cdp wobbles. Doubts of the Mef, negotiation blocked

Rete Tim, the consortium Kkr-Cdp wobbles. Doubts of the Mef, negotiation blocked

GIANCARLO GIORGETTI MINISTER OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Network Tim, uphill road for Kkr-Cdp. The crux is now political

Dal Mef doubts about consortium Kkr-Cdp on the project Tim network. At the moment the negotiation stopped due to the uncertainty expressed by the Ministry of the Economy on role which it should have Deposits and Loans Fund in this operation. The political table – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – basically it is now broken down. Between Kkr and Cdp the balance on a possible union of intentions to proceed, by joining forces, with an offer on the Tim network under the aegis and at the urging of the Government it just can’t be found. And in the parts of Cdp and Macquarie a sort of recovery has taken place pressing to attempt to to unlock the match with a political go-ahead for one possible alternative offer a Kkr.

Il government – continues Il Sole 24 Ore – he would be aiming to bring the network Tim under the public scrutiny with the creation of one National Network over which, it has been said, there is the intention of exercising strategic control, however, without any luck. The managing director of Cdp Equity Francesco also spoke on the matter Bodies: “We will evaluate and do everything possible, it’s not an easy job. There is a country’s interest in creating an efficient network and a political design that aims at a publicly controlled national network it can be done in many ways e not necessarily with us. We are an infrastructure investor and therefore we have a good experience and we think we can contribute to the project“.

