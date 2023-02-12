Listen to the audio version of the article

The government is trying to speed up the time to get out of the impasse on the Tim affair. A restricted and highly confidential meeting would have taken place at Palazzo Chigi in recent days and according to what has been reconstructed since Only 24 Hours now there are above all two options on the table: to go ahead with the offer for the CDP-led network plus the Australian Macquarie fund, as opposed to that of the American fund Kkr, or design a “complementary” offer. All this, however, having to deal with Vivendi’s resistance still to be overcome.

The “complementary” plan

In the latter case, a splitting of the infrastructure would actually take place. In other words, the government could dialogue with the Kkr fund so that the latter redesigns the offer, limiting it to the “black areas” of the country, those with the highest competitiveness. While Cassa depositi e prestiti would be working on an operation to integrate the white and gray areas subsidized by the Pnrr of Open Fiber (of which it is a 60% shareholder through Cdp Equity) and those of Tim. The white areas are those “with market failure”, for which it would be less complicated to obtain the go-ahead from the EU Antitrust for a merger operation.

The meetings at Palazzo Chigi

The government construction site is still to be considered still open. After the various meetings of the table coordinated by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, a small meeting on Tim’s fate and therefore on the evaluation of the Kkr offer was to take place at Palazzo Chigi on Thursday 9 February. And a further meeting should take place in the week after completing some insights into both hypotheses that are accredited. The Meloni executive, who brought the heart of the solution to Palazzo Chigi, is aware that times are very tight and it will be necessary to indicate to Cdp, controlled by the Ministry of Economy, a line in good time before February 24, the date on which Tim’s board of directors has been reconvened to decide on KKR’s non-binding offer for Netco, the company that should hold the network’s assets.

The “Terna model” that Kkr thinks of for the Tim network

At the moment, written in black and white, there is also the outline of the work reported in the 8 pages of the proposal that Kkr sent Tim to the top management last February 1st. In this context, in the outline of the proposal made by Kkr to Tim – a proposal valid until February 28 – the first simulations, as reconstructed by the Sole 24 Ore, would see Kkr at 51% of the Network, with Tim and the Mef receiving the remaining 49% in proportions yet to be determined. A sort of Terna model, with control given to the government, whose objective would be, at the end of the American grid modernization plan, to deliver the infrastructure to the market, in the form of an IPO, and to the same executive who would become with the exit from the fund, the reference shareholder of the Telecom Network. It will be necessary to understand whether this scheme can also be adapted to the solution of only “black areas”.

The Vivendi knot

Clear that the puzzle is now heavily incomplete and needs to be finalized. First of all, from a definitive word from the Meloni executive on what to do. Also because – a variable that cannot be postponed – there is always the need to reckon with the approval or disapproval of the first shareholder Vivendi who, not surprisingly, has decided to get Arnaud de Puyfontaine out of the Board of Directors Tim as well, to keep his hands free and enforce his possibly weight in the assembly. The crux here is linked to two aspects: the valuation of the asset and the governance in the Tim Board of Directors. In the first case, the gap between the offer level of the buyer (Cdp through Open Fiber) and the seller (with Vivendi in the front row) blew up the first operation that had found an “official” moment in the MoU signed at the end of May by Cdp, Tim, Open Fiber, Kkr (as shareholder of Fibercop, a company with network assets controlled by Tim) and Macquarie (shareholder of Open Fiber). For this reason, observers are currently very skeptical about the fact that Vivendi could accept an “offer”, maintaining its preference for a proportional demerger or even, possibly, for a takeover bid with a large consortium, including all subjects now in the field, including Vivendi.