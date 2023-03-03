Home Business Rete Tim, the Kkr-Cdp consortium ends up breaking down. Doubts of the Mef
Business

Rete Tim, the Kkr-Cdp consortium ends up breaking down. Doubts of the Mef

by admin

ServiceTlc

Assessments and the Antitrust node are holding back the plan. Doubts of the Mef on the role of the CDP. Cassa and Macquarie waiting for a political go-ahead to present their proposal

by Andrea Biondi, Carmine Fotina

A political table essentially broken down. Between Kkr and Cdp, the balance on a possible union of intents to proceed, by joining forces, with an offer on the Tim network under the aegis and under the impetus of the Government just cannot be found. And from the parts of Cdp and Macquarie a sort of pressing has resumed to try to unlock the game with a political ok to a possible alternative offer to Kkr.

As reconstructed from Only 24 Hoursthis is currently the situation of a dossier on which Palazzo Chigi has …

