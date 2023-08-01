Home » Rete Tim, the Treasury plan: entry at 35% with CDP and F2i
Here is the Treasury’s plan for the Tim network

Treasury has Tim’s plan ready. The Republic supports it, which writes that “the binding offer from the American fund Kkr should arrive at the end of September, for around 21-22 billion euros. And so the company should solve the liquidity problems that grip it. Together with Kkr which has made it a condition to have the majority of Netco, the former monopolist’s network company”.

According to Repubblica, a core of Italian investors led by the Ministry of the Economy should participate in the operation, together with the F2i fund and the CDP for a total of 30-35% of the network company. “The direct participation of the Mef was necessary because the CDP cannot assume governance powers, as the parent of the competitor network Open Fiber. And this fact would bring antitrust problems to the team that are impossible to solve”.

In this way, when Kkr in five or seven years, once the investments to transform the whole network into optical fiber have been completed, will want to resell or list its majority stake, it will be enough for the Mef and its allies to keep that 30-35% to control the grid as it is already doing with Terna and Snam, always writes Repubblica. “And for the first time, according to some rumors, it seems that the French of Vivendi, who have 24% of Tim, are willing to sit at the table with the government if certain conditions are met, such as the economic sustainability of ServCo, the company that will remain after the sale of the network”.

