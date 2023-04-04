Home Business Rete Tim, time is running out: the cost of debt continues to grow
Rete Tim, time is running out and debt is increasingly expensive

There are 15 days left before Tim’s deadline to present offers related to the network. The story has been going on for some time and the solution still seems very far from arriving. The parties are distant and no one seems willing to take a step forward at the moment. On the one hand there is Vivendiwhich is a shareholder with the 24% of the companyand that does not want to give in to an amount lower than 31 billion euros. Many? Few? It is natural that they did their calculations in Paris and did not wake up one morning establishing a figure.

It must be said, however, that compared to when Arnaud De Puyfontaine announced that that was the valuation, meanwhile rates have soared and today the cost of operations is significantly higher than it was even just 12 months ago. Translated, it is conceivable that something could be filed with respect to these 31 billion. But it is certainly unthinkable for Vivendi to accept i 20 billion proposing Kkr on one side and Cdp-Macquarie on the other.

The government, which had given itself the mandate to resolve the issue of the single network, is unable to intervene clearly. He fears that the European Antitrust, given the interests of CDP in both Tim and Open Fiber, could block everything. And therefore it limits itself to a close but static vigilance. On the other hand, the former Telecom is urgently needed to sell. The plan drawn up by Pietro Labriola for the demerger of Netco from Serviceco continues. The managing director brought two offers to the table of the board, of similar value albeit with a different structure. But he knows that without the green light of Vivendi – who, although formally, is no longer a member of the board of directors – is not going anywhere.

