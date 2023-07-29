Retirees Brace for Upcoming Cuts as Inflation Subsides: Impact on Social Security Benefits

Title: Social Security Benefits Facing Significant Cuts in 2024, Hitting Low-Income Retirees the Hardest

Subtitle: The reduction in inflation to impact the retirement income of baby boomers

Inflation levels in the United States have subsided in 2023 but have not reached the expected levels set by the Federal Reserve, which anticipated a maximum of 2% year-on-year. While Americans from various income levels have been affected, it is low-income individuals and retirees relying solely on Social Security benefits who have been hit the hardest. Adding to their financial woes is the impending decision to cut their benefits by up to 50%.

These cuts come as the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2024 is expected to be significantly lower than the 8.7% increase approved for 2023. Due to the decrease in inflation, a maximum COLA of 3% is projected for 2024, directly impacting retirees’ benefits. Research conducted by Go Banking Rates reveals that the baby boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964, is likely to be most affected by this reduction. This is because they paid more into Social Security and heavily rely on their benefits.

The Senior Citizen’s League adds further evidence to this prediction, stating that they foresee a meager COLA increase of just 3.1% for the upcoming year, less than half of what was approved in 2023.

The COLA increase is calculated based on inflation during the third quarter of the current year, specifically July, August, and September. This figure is released at the beginning of October. Although the subsiding inflation is considered positive news for the United States, a minor increase in the COLA could have a detrimental impact on the financial outlook for thousands of retirees, particularly those burdened with debts.

Data reported by Go Banking Rates from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that between January 2000 and February 2023, Social Security benefits increased by a mere 78%, averaging only 3.4% per year. In contrast, the cost of essential goods such as food, utilities, and other services rose by 141.4%, averaging 6.2% per year.

Furthermore, the minor increase in the COLA is unlikely to alleviate financial burdens for those earning less, specifically individuals with salaries ranging from $28,000 to $38,000. This group largely consists of the baby boomer generation.

With the looming cuts to Social Security benefits and the limited increase in COLA, it is evident that low-income retirees face significant challenges in maintaining their financial stability.

