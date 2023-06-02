Retirement 15 years early? Yes you can. Inps, here’s who’s entitled to it

Retirement 15 years early? You can, but…

It is possible to retire at 52 with 20 contributions. An opportunity not for everyone, but feasible in some cases, ie a few selected workers who entered the world of work at a young age. This was revealed by the oipamagazine.it website. “Workers who started their careers early have the option of retiring once they have completed 41 years of contributions, provided they have accrued at least 12 months of contributions before turning 19. Based on this information, it is possible to calculate the age at which one must start working to achieve the goal of retiring at the age of 52″. Oipamagazine.its explains what are the prerequisites that allow this early retirement application to be made.

Retirement at 52 with 20 contributions? The prerequisites

– be unemployed after an individual or collective dismissal. It doesn’t matter if the dismissal came for just cause or for contractual termination. Furthermore, the person concerned must no longer be provided with Naspi for three months;

– be a caregiveror an employee or self-employed worker who has been assisting a first-degree relative or spouse with proven disability for 6 months on the basis of Law 104;

– be self-employed or an employee whose working capacity has been reduced and who have been assigned a disability rate greater than 74%;

– be a worker in a onerous or extremely strenuous activity.

To be eligible for this particular early retirement option, claimants are required to apply by March 1st of each year.

