Home Business Retirement at 61, application by 1/5. How to do it and how much it takes
Business

Retirement at 61, application by 1/5. How to do it and how much it takes

by admin
Retirement at 61, application by 1/5. How to do it and how much it takes

Retirement at 61, application by May 1st

The INPS has announced the times for being able to request access to Quota 97.6, an operation to obtain the pension in advance for those who turned 61 years and 7 months in 2024.

As he writes the messenger, times are not that long. In fact, the first step must be completed by 1 May of this year, so as not to risk having to postpone retirement for several months.

Those who, on the other hand, achieve the characteristics required this year to take advantage of the concessions must have submitted the request last year.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  How long can the live broadcast studio of New Oriental be popular after being reduced by Tencent after being exposed to quality control problems? _China Economic Net - National Economic Portal

You may also like

Warning strikes at Berlin city cleaning and in...

Sohu Auto Global News|Ministry of Industry and Information...

“The dance on the volcano continues” | Podcast...

Enterprises, Dolce&Gabbana’s recipe: stop smart working and new...

The long way to the combustion engine off

Deutsche Bank loses 8% on the stock market...

Meituan’s 2022 financial report: annual revenue of 220...

The return of Renato Brunetta: the government chooses...

Second life for Karstadt branches? The downtown plan...

Confesercenti, the delays in the Pnrr risk costing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy