Retirement at 61, application by May 1st

The INPS has announced the times for being able to request access to Quota 97.6, an operation to obtain the pension in advance for those who turned 61 years and 7 months in 2024.

As he writes the messenger, times are not that long. In fact, the first step must be completed by 1 May of this year, so as not to risk having to postpone retirement for several months.

Those who, on the other hand, achieve the characteristics required this year to take advantage of the concessions must have submitted the request last year.

