Retirement provision – More interest on pension fund accounts – News

The Federal Council has decided to increase the minimum interest rate on pension assets in the pension fund by 0.25 percentage points from January 2024. This means that the minimum interest rate is now 1.25 percent. The minimum interest rate determines the minimum interest that insured persons receive on their mandatory pension fund balances. The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions ( SGB) criticizes the Federal Council’s decision because the interest rate remains “significantly below current inflation” even after the increase.

The development of the return on federal bonds as well as on stocks, bonds and real estate is decisive for the level of the minimum interest rate, which is stipulated in the Federal Act on Occupational Pensions (BVG).

The Federal Council writes about this in a message, the interest rate on federal bonds rose significantly in 2022. While the interest rate on ten-year federal bonds was minus 0.13 percent at the end of 2021, the interest rate rose to plus 1.09 percent at the end of September 2023.

While stocks and bonds lost value last year, the values ​​have improved again this year. However, the negative development of bonds has “so far only been partially put into perspective” by the recovery of the markets in the current year.

Overall, the financial situation of the pension funds is stable. Despite the unfavorable financial market development in 2022, a slight increase in the minimum interest rate is justified given this stability and the higher interest rate.

Expert: “Pension funds pay significantly higher interest rates on average”

Open box Close box

Pension fund expert Lukas Riesen is a partner at the consulting company PPC Metrics. He says: On average – this does not apply to all funds – the pension funds have paid significantly higher interest rates than the BVG minimum interest rate – and also above inflation:

«In recent years, the interest rates have been on average both above the BVG minimum interest rate and above inflation. So the pension funds have provided more than is legally required.” It is a good finding for the insured, Riesen adds in response to a corresponding question.

Higher inflation and the associated loss of purchasing power are currently affecting the performance of the second pension pillar. However, since interest rates have also risen, return expectations and the ability of pension funds to restructure have improved.

With its decision, the state government is following a recommendation from the extra-parliamentary Federal Commission for Occupational Pensions (BVG Commission) in September.

Trade union federation demanded 2 percent

The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB) criticized the Federal Council’s decision. Even after the increase of 0.25 percentage points, the interest rate is “significantly below current inflation,” he writes in a message. This means that the retirement capital of the insured continues to lose value and the change in interest rates does not reach those in employment.

The SGB wanted an increase to 2 percent. According to the Federal Council, the Fédération des Entreprises Romandes and the Commercial Association were in favor of 1.5 percent. The farmers’ association and the trade association demanded 1 percent and the employers’ association 0.75 percent.

Legend: A little more money now ends up in the second pillar pension accounts every year – too little, the SGB believes. (Illustration) Khongtham

The Swiss Insurance Association SVV also expressed criticism. It would be appropriate to reduce or at least maintain the current rate, he wrote in a statement. The BVG minimum interest rate has been too high for years – “especially in connection with the excessive BVG minimum conversion rate”.

Travailsuisse, the umbrella organization of employees, was pleased with the BVG Commission’s recommendation in September. This finally takes the interest rate turnaround into account, the association wrote at the time.

The interest on retirement assets that are outside the mandatory requirement – i.e. that are part of the non-mandatory occupational pension scheme – is decided not by the Federal Council, but by the highest body of the pension fund.

Share this: Facebook

X

