Retirement: This is how much money pensioners get compared to civil servants

Retirees and retirees in Germany draw their retirement benefits from different sources: retirees from the statutory pension insurance based on their own contributions, while retirees receive their retirement benefits directly from the state budget. Pensioners, usually former civil servants, often receive higher pensions than pensioners. A survey shows how big the differences in wealth and income are. According to this, the “income” of pensioners is on average 27,800 euros net per year, which corresponds to 2320 euros per month. Retirees, on the other hand, receive an average income of 42,500 euros, i.e. around 3540 euros.

Over time, the terms “Pensioner‘ and ‘Pensionär’ in Germany to denote two different types of retirees. At first glance, these terms seem interchangeable, but in fact there are key differences between the two. These differences mainly relate to financial aspects.

What is the difference between retirees and pensioners?

Retirees are people who enter the legal age in their working lives pension insurance have paid in and are now receiving benefits from this insurance. The amount they receive depends on the amount of their contributions during their employment. It is an insurance benefit based on the principle of redistribution: the contributions of those currently employed finance the pensions of current retirees.

Retirees, on the other hand, are former civil servants who receive retirement benefits after leaving the public service. For example judges soldiers or officials. The amount of their remuneration depends on the length of service and the salary group last reached. Pensions are funded directly from the state budget, unlike pensions, which are funded from the pension insurance.

One of the biggest differences between retirees and retirees is the amount of the paymentswhich they receive after the end of their career – and theirs are different as well Assets stark.

This is how income and wealth actually differ

In a survey conducted between April 2021 and January 2022 among a total of 4119 citizens, the Bundesbank clarified the question of how great the differences actually are. According to this, the “income” of pensioners is on average 27,800 euros net per year, which is 2320 Euro corresponds to per month. Retirees, on the other hand, receive an average income of 42,500 euros, i.e. around 3540 euros. On average, retirees receive around 1,200 euros more per month.

The gap is also widening when it comes to wealth. The Bundesbank includes savings deposits, securities and real estate in the net assets. According to this, the average net wealth of retirees is 309,000 euros, while that of retirees is 539,900 euros.

But not only financially, also with the Health insurance are there any differences. While pensioners are usually insured in statutory health insurance, pensioners are usually privately insured for much more money.