Home » Retirement: This is how much money pensioners get compared to civil servants
Business

Retirement: This is how much money pensioners get compared to civil servants

by admin
Retirement: This is how much money pensioners get compared to civil servants

The incomes of retirees and retirees differ greatly.
Getty Images

Retirees and retirees in Germany draw their retirement benefits from different sources: retirees from the statutory pension insurance based on their own contributions, while retirees receive their retirement benefits directly from the state budget.

Pensioners, usually former civil servants, often receive higher pensions than pensioners. A survey shows how big the differences in wealth and income are.

According to this, the “income” of pensioners is on average 27,800 euros net per year, which corresponds to 2320 euros per month. Retirees, on the other hand, receive an average income of 42,500 euros, i.e. around 3540 euros.

Over time, the terms “Pensioner‘ and ‘Pensionär’ in Germany to denote two different types of retirees. At first glance, these terms seem interchangeable, but in fact there are key differences between the two. These differences mainly relate to financial aspects.

What is the difference between retirees and pensioners?

Retirees are people who enter the legal age in their working lives pension insurance have paid in and are now receiving benefits from this insurance. The amount they receive depends on the amount of their contributions during their employment. It is an insurance benefit based on the principle of redistribution: the contributions of those currently employed finance the pensions of current retirees.

read too

That’s how much money people in Germany earn at the age of 20, 30 and 40

Retirees, on the other hand, are former civil servants who receive retirement benefits after leaving the public service. For example judges soldiers or officials. The amount of their remuneration depends on the length of service and the salary group last reached. Pensions are funded directly from the state budget, unlike pensions, which are funded from the pension insurance.

One of the biggest differences between retirees and retirees is the amount of the paymentswhich they receive after the end of their career – and theirs are different as well Assets stark.

This is how income and wealth actually differ

In a survey conducted between April 2021 and January 2022 among a total of 4119 citizens, the Bundesbank clarified the question of how great the differences actually are. According to this, the “income” of pensioners is on average 27,800 euros net per year, which is 2320 Euro corresponds to per month. Retirees, on the other hand, receive an average income of 42,500 euros, i.e. around 3540 euros. On average, retirees receive around 1,200 euros more per month.

read too

That’s how much money people in Germany invest in stocks and funds on average

The gap is also widening when it comes to wealth. The Bundesbank includes savings deposits, securities and real estate in the net assets. According to this, the average net wealth of retirees is 309,000 euros, while that of retirees is 539,900 euros.

But not only financially, also with the Health insurance are there any differences. While pensioners are usually insured in statutory health insurance, pensioners are usually privately insured for much more money.

See also  Behind the extension of the mortgage to the age of 80: Nanning's property market continues to slump, and the inventory is high and the digestion cycle is 20 months Provider Times Weekly

You may also like

Mfe: profit above 10 million, revenues stable at...

Cui Zhongfu: Excellent structure and brand creation to...

30 million euros for Sastrify’s software price comparison

Flood in Emilia, health alarm: “Sewer water, disease...

Real estate prices can still fall that low

ECB history: from the Duisenberg-Trichet hawks to the...

Xiaomi’s Q1 net profit far exceeds expectations, gross...

Honda returns to F.1 from 2026 as engine...

The new home ownership scheme does not bring...

Gas at the crossroads: at 30 euro/MWh, risk...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy