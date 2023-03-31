Episode 256

There are interest rates again, so shares are no longer completely without alternatives. Nonetheless, yields are far from sufficient to beat inflation. The two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz argue about whether bonds belong in every portfolio or whether they unnecessarily cost returns. And that for the first time on a Wednesday.

Further topics: Double-digit ice cream inflation – do we need a price brake for the sweet temptation? The future of mobility – which air taxi stock has the best prospects Opportunities in the crisis – Which real estate and bank stocks Deffner struck Mobility chaos – Why DuZ appears for the first time on a Wednesday Co-author KI – What lessons Reid Hoffmann has in store with his latest book

DEFFNER & ZSCHÄPITZ are like real life. Like optimist and pessimist. In the weekly WELT podcast, the editors Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz discuss and argue about the important economic issues of everyday life.

