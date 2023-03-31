Home Business Return of bonds – yield killer or sensible risk buffer?
Business

Return of bonds – yield killer or sensible risk buffer?

by admin
Return of bonds – yield killer or sensible risk buffer?

Episode 256

There are interest rates again, so shares are no longer completely without alternatives. Nonetheless, yields are far from sufficient to beat inflation. The two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz argue about whether bonds belong in every portfolio or whether they unnecessarily cost returns. And that for the first time on a Wednesday.

Further topics: Double-digit ice cream inflation – do we need a price brake for the sweet temptation? The future of mobility – which air taxi stock has the best prospects Opportunities in the crisis – Which real estate and bank stocks Deffner struck Mobility chaos – Why DuZ appears for the first time on a Wednesday Co-author KI – What lessons Reid Hoffmann has in store with his latest book

DEFFNER & ZSCHÄPITZ are like real life. Like optimist and pessimist. In the weekly WELT podcast, the editors Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz discuss and argue about the important economic issues of everyday life.

+++ Advertising +++ Would you like to find out more about our advertising partners? Here you will find all information and discounts.

Imprint:

Data protection:

See also  The stock exchanges today, 14 October 2021. Fed and inflation are not scary, EU lists are on the rise

You may also like

noz.de – maintenance work

Mattarella meets Meloni to talk about bills, migrants...

Unicredit, Padoan at the meeting: “In 2022 results...

You can’t create peace that way

Covid, “the vaccine limits freedoms”: military reinstated. THE...

Association of the self-employed reveals: AI like ChatGPT...

Villeroy (ECB): “Still way to go in rate...

The watch fair in Geneva is the new...

Granarolo, capital increase of 160 million. National Strategic...

IMF spring meeting

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy