Return of capital from abroad, the government is considering a new amnesty

Return of capital from abroad, the government is considering a new amnesty

ROMA – The government is studying a new amnesty for the return of capital from abroad. The motivation with which the government wants to present a new edition of the voluntary disclosure (voluntary collaboration), is the same as that contained in Circular from the Revenue Agency of 13 March 2015: “Promote, through the adoption of an extraordinary procedure, the voluntary collaboration of the taxpayer to allow him to make amends for past declaratory infidelities and lay the foundations for a future relationship with the tax authorities based on mutual trust”.

