Recently, there have been more official news about Xiaomi 13 and MIUI 14 systems. Lu Weibing, MIUI head Jin Fan, product manager Wei Siqi, etc. have revealed a lot of selling points in advance.

Jin Fan said,One of the goals of MIUI 14 is to make the most streamlined and lightweight flagship mobile phone system. Wei Siqi even said that the goal of MIUI 14 is to return to the top.

It is reported that MIUI 14 was first discovered by the outside world 6 months ago, proving that the basic development work has been completed. Since then, applications including recorders, clocks, calculators, and compass have been redesigned and improved. Interaction and visual experience.

In this regard, xiaomiui has excavated and sorted out four new functions that are expected to be implemented on MIUI 14:

1. Fewer system pre-installed APP

According to Jin Fan, on MIUI 14, the system pre-installed APP can be manually deleted to only 8. According to reports, the eight APPs are Phone, SMS, Mobile Manager, Clock, Settings, Camera, App Store and Browser.

Compared with Samsung’s OneUI 5 and iOS 16, MIUI 14 will have more advantages in the streamlining of system pre-installation this time.

2. More practical features

MIUI 14 is developed based on the bottom layer of Android 12 and Android 13 at the same time, because Android 12 mainly focuses on the privacy level, resulting in lackluster feature enhancements.

This time MIUI 14 will simultaneously bring many new features. From the perspective of the development version, it includes a new simple mode for the home screen of the desktop, various customization of desktop widgets, notifications that can be directly and permanently disabled in the status bar, and text recognition added to the gallery.

3. New design language

In fact, the new MIUI 14 logo announced not long ago has already hinted at a point, highlighting the simplicity of the deletion.

4. More smooth and stable system experience

When Google released Android 13, it emphasized stability, smoothness, and faster response, and MIUI 14 will also benefit from it. At the same time, MIUI has always been complained about BUG in the past, and has gone through a long development cycle. This time, MIUI 14 is determined to get rid of the old problems.

Judging from the advancement of the internal version, the MIUI 14 of Mi 13 has evolved to the fourth version (V14.0.4.0.TMCCNXM), which can be released to the public last week, which I believe will be refreshing.