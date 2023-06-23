Returns and costs of postal savings certificates 3 years Plus

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

June 14, 2023

Starting May 29th 2017 new postal instruments were made available to savers, in particular the serie TF103A170529. It’s about the Postal savings bonds 3 Years Plusi.e. the solution designed for those who want to invest their savings in the medium term without taking risks.

It is worth investing in this tool? In this article we focus on the analysis of the same, evaluating its advantages and disadvantages, so as to understand if it is a investment whether or not it works for us. So let’s keep reading!

A few words about Poste Italiane

I know it seems almost pointless to submit Italian post given the high notoriety of the group, but before analyzing the tools I often want to say a few words about the institutes that offer them.

Poste Italiane boasts 160 years of history, with a network of approximately 12,800 post offices and can count on 121,000 employees.

Over the years this reality has been able to establish a relationship of with customers trust strong and rooted, so much so that it is associated as a very safe and reliable institution in people’s minds.

In 2015 it was listed on the Milan Stock Exchange: 65% of the shares are shared between the Ministry of the Economy and Finance (29.6%) and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (35%), with Poste having a free float of about 35%.

The company really plays a super important role in the country, and it’s also the largest service distribution network in Italy.

Postal savings bonds 3 years plus: how they work and what they have to offer

These postal bonds are financial instruments names and payable exclusively to natural personswhich have, as it is easy to understand, a duration set at three years, the yield of which is liquidated, together with the capital, at the end of the third year.

In the face of a constraint with a duration of 3 years, i BFP at 3 years Plus they ensure, in addition to the repayment of the invested capital net of any tax obligations, a return that is higher than the traditional ones Fixed rate coupons for a similar duration, bearing in mind that the accrued interest is recognized only in the event of reimbursement expiring.

I returns are calculated on an annual basis under a compound capitalization regime and amount to 2,00% of capital, a rate that seems particularly greedy in recent years, in which the various financial products have less and less to offer savers. This condition has in fact been in force since June 6, 2023.

I Dematerialized vouchers 3 years plus bear the same heading as the postal savings book or postal current account required for subscription.

Poste Italiane, 3-year investments: the possibility of co-registration

Although they refer only to natural persons, as already anticipated, i BFP 3 years plus up to four subjects can be subscribed, who can receive, at the end of the expiry, a separate repayment. Minors are excluded from this subscription, as this instrument is aimed at adults.

BFP 3 years plus: is early repayment possible? What is the statute of limitations?

Il holder has the option of requesting early repayment, bearing in mind however that it will come refunded the capital subscribed in accordance with the provisions of article number 4 of the loan Regulations.

The 3-year plus dematerialized vouchers can also be redeemed in advance, for subscribed amounts of 50 euros and multiples with the right to a refund of the subscribed capital. However, no interest is paid if early repayment is requested.

As for the prescription, instead, they become statute barred after 10 years from the end of the subscription, and are transferable only as regards the matter of testamentary succession.

The tax regime

Now let’s look at a particularly difficult topic: the taxation of vouchers: fixed interest is subject to the substitute tax regime income tax to the extent of 12.50%, but no tax levy is applied nor is there any inheritance tax. However, vouchers are subject to stamp dutywhich is exempt for vouchers whose value does not exceed euro 5.000.

The application of stamp duty, in the event of early repayment of 3-year postal savings bonds plus their natural maturity, may result in a net redemption value lower than the nominal value subscribed.

In these specific cases, however, savers are not charged the amount equal to the portion of the stamp duty applied which resulted in a net redemption value lower than the invested capital. Finally, there are none expense and none either commission for the subscription and redemption of postal savings certificates at 3 years Plus.

Are these vouchers safe?

Let’s answer the last question: it’s about safe products? The answer is yes, assuming that these vouchers cannot be pledged. Furthermore, postal savings bonds in 2017 are to be considered safe since the State, through the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), guarantees the investment.

I’ll tell you how to invest: Listen to the Podcast!

My Business Opinions

Since we have reached the end of our analysis of these savings bonds, we can now try to draw the threads of the discussion together and therefore to get to answer the basic question that I think interests everyone a bit: do they agree?

To be honest, I personally don’t like this type of product very much, because I don’t think they add anything to your investment, your strategy or whatever you want to achieve.

It is a fairly neutral product, which does not have very great characteristics and which is not able to guarantee you exciting returns.

However, since I don’t know your financial and personal situation, I cannot tell you with certainty whether it is a product to be advised against a priori or not.

May I rather suggest that you make your own considerations and understand if it can be useful to you.

Happy saving everyone!

