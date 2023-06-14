Reuters report, Il Sole 24 Ore still on the reliability podium

Listen to the audio version of the article

For the sixth consecutive year, Il Sole 24 Ore is the leading daily newspaper in Italy in terms of reliability, as certified by the Reuters Institute’s Digital News Report 2023 conducted in 46 countries. Il Sole 24 Ore confirms itself once again at the top of the ranking of newspapers, with a growth in Italian confidence of 4 percentage points, going from 65% in 2022 to 69% in 2023, and on the podium in the panorama of all media, after Ansa and Sky Tg 24.

The ranking is led by Ansa with growth in Italian confidence, which goes from 73% to 78%. Followed by Sky Tg24 and Il Sole 24 Ore. Ansa.it climbs one position and is second among the information sites, on a par with Fanpage: 20% surf it every week. The first site is TgCom24, third Sky Tg24, fourth Repubblica.it. Between TV and radio, Rai news is first followed by Mediaset, Sky Tg24 is third together with TgCom24.

According to the Reuters Report, in Italy “overall trust in news remains very low (34%) but there are relatively high levels of trust in some specific brands, particularly those with less political partisanship”. The percentage of Italians who pay for news online remains at a standstill, standing at 12%, the same as five years ago; 30% have listened to the podcasts in the last month and 34% share the news on social media, chat and email (mainly Facebook and WhtsApp).

The Reuters report indicates that in Italy the use of paper news continues to decrease: 16% declare that they use print sources (it was 59% in 2013). They keep the TV (69%), while 70% use it online. Finally, Reuters observes that «most Italian newspapers are still mainly based on online advertising to finance digital operations. However, the share of online advertising revenues is limited, with platforms such as Google and Meta accounting for the lion’s share (85% in 2021). From 2017 to 2021, traditional advertising revenues “decreased by 10%, in the television and print media sectors, resulting in a reduction of 2,400 employees (-17%) in newspapers and magazines”.

The cost of living and the generational turnover of readers is making the situation for publishing under pressure from the post-pandemic and war even more difficult. Worldwide, over a third of online news subscribers (39%) have canceled or renegotiated their subscriptions. Only 17% pay on average for news. Global decline in trust in news: it stands at 40%, compared to 42% in 2022. The countries where users pay the most for online news are Norway (39%) and Sweden (33%); the United States stands at 21%, Germany and France 11%, the United Kingdom 9%. Italy is at 12 percent.