Revamped Standard Enhances Port Logistics Service Quality and Competitiveness

New Standard Introduced to Improve Port Logistics Service Quality

China has recently introduced a new standard, GB/T 28580-2023, to replace the previous GB/T 28580-2012, focusing on enhancing the quality of port logistics services. The standard, titled “Port Logistics Service Quality Specification,” aims to optimize the port logistics business environment and improve the competitiveness of China‘s port logistics services globally.

The need for this revision arises from the rapid growth of China‘s total foreign trade logistics, making port logistics a vital part of the country’s logistics industry. Eight major ports including Shanghai, Dalian, Qingdao, and Shenzhen have a cargo throughput exceeding 100 million tons each, accounting for half of the world‘s 100 million ton ports. With such a significant presence in the global logistics network, improving the quality of port logistics services becomes crucial.

The previous implementation of the national standard “Port Logistics Service Quality Specification” played a pivotal role in clarifying the boundaries and definition of port logistics, thus enhancing the quality of services. However, with the continuous development of import and export trade, the establishment of land ports, and the growth of cross-border e-commerce, certain aspects of the standard no longer align with current effective port management practices. Therefore, it became necessary to revise the standards to meet the evolving needs and requirements of port logistics.

The revised standard mainly focuses on the overall requirements, service quality evaluation, and continuous improvement of port logistics services. It is applicable to enterprises providing port logistics services for general goods. The key amendments to the standard encompass three main categories of logistics: port logistics, air port logistics, and land port logistics. Additionally, the requirements for multimodal transport have been strengthened, especially in logistics scheme design and transportation operations.

To address the changing needs of port logistics, the standard incorporates refined and improved content and requirements for logistics services. This includes the addition of network planning, multimodal transport, customs declaration, tax declaration, risk and emergency prevention, and control in program design. Information management and services have also been addressed by strengthening functions such as single window and one-stop service, as well as introducing requirements for paperless and electronic documents and public information service platforms. Operational services have been expanded with detailed requirements and the inclusion of value-added services.

The implementation of this new standard is expected to enhance the operational efficiency of port logistics enterprises, improve service quality, and enhance China‘s foreign economic competitiveness. It will also facilitate the effective integration of “logistics, business flow, and information flow” in import and export trade, further strengthening China‘s position in the global logistics network.

This revised standard reflects China‘s commitment to continuous improvement and adaptation to evolving industry trends, ensuring the country remains at the forefront of the rapidly growing logistics sector.

