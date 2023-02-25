The new Model 3 is finally here.

Recently, many overseas netizens have taken photos of the new Model 3. Through these disguised spy photos,We can see that the body of the new Model 3 has not changed significantly, but the local design has been adjusted a lot.

Model 3 has come to the seventh year since its debut in 2016. No matter what you look at for a long time, you will get tired of aesthetics. Even if it was amazing back then, it is time to make some changes.

It is reported that the focus of the modification should be on the manufacturing system, such as reducing the number of parts inside the Model 3 and reducing the complexity of the body.The display screen that Tesla users value may also usher in adjustments. At that time, the appearance, interior and number of sensors of the modified model may change.

In addition, Tesla Investment Day is just a few days away, when the third chapter of Tesla’s ambitious plan will be announced-how the earth can move towards a fully sustainable energy path. As one of Tesla’s most important days of the year, investors will not buy it without announcing some big news.

At that time, Tesla’s new models and technologies will be unveiled.

The interior is more modern and costs less

According to Tesla’s previous remodeling methods for X and S, the new Model 3 this time will be a mid-term remodeling model with little change in appearance, mainly for the adjustment of front and rear bars, light groups and interior.

Spy photos on the Internet show that the vehicle camouflage of the new Model 3 is concentrated on the lower part of the front, the rear and the interior. Therefore, the appearance changes of the facelifted Model 3 will also focus on these three places.

From the rear of the car, the biggest difference between the new Model 3 and the current model is the taillight group, and a spoiler design is added to the rear of the car to improve the visual effect of the rear of the car.

In the front part of the car, it can be found that there is a suspected camera design on the uppermost side of the headlights. This is also related to the HW 4.0 design that may be used on the modified Model 3. There is a high probability that there will be a A new camera appears to facilitate blind spot detection.

In the interior, it’s clear that Tesla is replacing the Model 3’s wood trim with ABS-bonded foam nonwovens that are significantly cheaper to produce.

Since its launch in 2016, wooden trim has always been an important feature of Model 3, and it has never appeared on X/S/Y, but from today’s perspective, wooden trim is indeed a bit too old-fashioned.

By using fabric instead, Tesla can further reduce manufacturing costs.

In addition, Tesla’s well-known whistleblower Lvshen revealed that the facelifted Model 3 may also be equipped with a rear display.

This is because it found an interface design similar to a “second display” on the AMD Ryzen processor circuit board equipped with the upcoming Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

You should know that this is the same AMD processor used on the current Model X and Model S, and the second display of Model X and Y is the entertainment display under the rear row.

Having a rear display is still a big bright spot for Model 3. After all, a rear display screen not only has functional control functions, but also has some additional entertainment functions, such as playing games and watching movies.

And once the rear display screen is added, can the Steam games on the new Model S and Model X also be available on the Model 3? Of course, this news is not certain at present.

In terms of power, according to the current news, there will be no change, and there are still two versions of single and double motors.

From this point of view, in fact, the appearance of the facelifted Model 3 has not changed much. The appearance change is only an appetizer for the Model 3. The highlight is the new hardware in the car. After all, the Tesla Model 3 It is also very likely that the assisted driving hardware Hardware4.0 will be used.

Demystifying HW4.0

What Tesla is most proud of is its automatic driving and intelligent system, so let’s focus on the hardware 4.0, which may be equipped with the new Model 3.

HW 4.0 is a new generation of “brain” for Tesla’s autonomous driving. Not long ago, the long-renowned Tesla broke the news and the well-known dismantling expert “Green the only” has already revealed to everyone Tesla’s latest HW4.0 autopilot hardware information.

He directly released a high-definition physical map of HW 4.0, disassembled the product, and made a detailed spoiler for HW 4.0 in terms of structure.

First of all, from the appearance point of view, compared with HW3.0, HW4.0 is slightly larger and began to become regular and flat. The installation points have changed from three to four, and the water inlet and outlet of the water cooling have also been adjusted.

The hardware interface of the two generations has also changed a lot. HW3.0 originally had 9 camera interfaces, but HW4.0 has increased to 12. Each socket is marked with the camera connection position, such as F-SVC, L- SVC, R-FF-Rear, etc., one of which is marked as spare.

It is worth noting that there are three words marked SVC on the camera interface of HW4.0. According to Tesla EPC, SVC is interpreted as a kind of bumper cover, which also means that it is used on Tesla’s new cars. There are at least three cameras mounted on the front and rear bumpers, most likely blind spot cameras.

In addition, the interface connected to the cockpit has been upgraded from one HW3.0 to two, and the GPS has also been updated to a 3-frequency GPS module interface for more accurate positioning.

So just from the appearance, the two sets of hardware are not common in terms of size, shape or interface, which also confirms why Musk said that old Tesla owners may not be able to upgrade HW3.0 to HW4.0 s reason.

Considering the cost and economic benefits of the upgrade, Tesla may not intend to provide the idea of ​​upgrading from HW3.0 to HW4.0 for old car owners.

Coming to the inside of the hardware, according to the high-definition picture, we can see that the overall HW4.0 motherboard still adopts a symmetrical design, and the configuration is double backup. While the computing power is doubled, one of them can also be used as a redundant computing power.

According to the numbers printed on the surface of the chip, the code is H2238. According to the HW3.0 chip H1384 manufactured by Samsung, it can be inferred that the 4.0 chip is still manufactured by Samsung.

In terms of PCB board, compared with HW3.0, there are also some changes, but according to Green God, there are not as many changes as everyone expected.

The CPU cores of the second-generation FSD increased from 12 to 20, and were divided into 5 clusters. Each cluster contains 4 CPU cores. The maximum frequency of the CPU is 2.35GHz, and the idle frequency is 1.37GHz. The GPU remains unchanged and is still based on RDNA2 built by AMD, 28 sets of computing units, 2.79GHz main frequency, 3 NPUs, operating frequency is 2.2GHz, the number of TRIP cores is increased from 2 to 3, and the maximum frequency is 2.2GHz.

In addition, compared to the APU+GPU on HW3.0 divided into two PCB boards, HW4.0 integrates them into one board, which has a higher integration level. There is no GPU sub-board, so the overall device will become flatter .

At the same time, the HW4.0 kit will integrate a high-resolution radar to solve the previously criticized ghost brake problem. According to the previous exposure, the code name of this high-resolution radar is “Phoenix”. It is understood that it is a 4D millimeter-wave radar, and its detection range is twice that of its current radar.

Unlike HW3.0, the backplane of HW4.0 has 8 more memories. Tesla, which has always been cost-sensitive, may have used the top-level GDDR6 this time without hesitation.

Computer enthusiasts will know better that GDDR6 only began to appear when Nvidia released the 20 series graphics cards in 2018.

Compared with the LPDDR4 currently used by HW3.0, the maximum operating frequency of GDDR6 is much higher than that of LPDDR4, up to 1750MHz, and the transmission rate is about 12800MT/s.

HW4.0 upgrades the video memory to 16G GDDR6 per core, which exceeds the 8G LPDDR4 per core of HW3.0. It is estimated that the overall computing power of FSD has been increased by 3-5 times.

But the price is – the power consumption is also increased accordingly.

Green God once revealed that the power consumption of HW 4.0 is about twice that of HW 3.0, and the idle power consumption can reach 80W. It is not clear how the new hardware will affect the battery life of the vehicle. Because of this, Tesla has adopted a new power interface on HW 4.0 to support greater power supply.

Perhaps because of its excessive power consumption, no car company currently uses this kind of video memory, which means that Tesla will be the first car company to use GDRR6 chips in the automotive field.

Overall, the core part of HW4.0 has not changed much. Its upgrades are mainly focused on the sensor architecture. Except for the addition of a 4D millimeter-wave radar that Musk thinks is necessary, the rest are all cameras. It seems that Musk is still interested in Tesla. Vision’s purely visual route does not give up.

According to the news of Green God, the production of HW4.0 modules has started now, but the Tesla Investor Day on March 1st is coming, and there is a high probability that it will be officially announced on March 1st.

What might be expected on March 1?

In the 2022 earnings conference call, Tesla mentioned the third-generation platform more than once, and used “half the cost, half the manufacturing space” to describe the third-generation platform, and confirmed that it will be used for production after 3/Y third-generation model.

According to the third chapter planned by Musk, it represents Tesla’s long-term expansion plan. Its third-generation platform will play an important role. The sharp drop in production costs has given Tesla more possibilities for continued expansion.

This means that there is a high probability that Tesla’s third-generation model platform will not be absent at this investor conference.

In addition, if you carefully observe Tesla’s current investor day promotional poster, you will find that there are densely packed small squares behind the text, which are actually composed of a series of vertical and horizontal car body side wall structural components.

As the body-in-white structure with the largest projected area of ​​the whole vehicle, the side wall structure requires aluminum alloy die-casting equipment with a clamping force of 12,000T to realize it. In addition, Tesla has already realized the integration of the front and rear chassis structures of the vehicle. Die casting.

So at this investor conference, we may also see Tesla announce its new progress in the integrated die-casting of side wall structural components.

In the end, I will make an incomplete summary. At the Investor Day a few days later, there may be the following important information:

Release the latest hardware system Hardware 4.0

Released the facelifted Model 3

Released the third-generation platform and new models

Development of Integrated Die Casting Technology

Sustainable Energy Storage Business Progress

Space X’s Starship program