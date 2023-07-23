Revenue Agency notice: you must pay immediately. Find out if it comes to you too

Revenue Agency, pay immediately

L’Revenue Agency Collection begins to send letters asking for money to indebted taxpayers. Nothing to do with the facilitated definition of the folders, because after the extension that moved the deadline from 30 April to 30 June, the collection agent will now have until October to respond to taxpayers. Letters arrive from the Revenue Agency, let’s see what it is about, as www.proiezionidiborsa.it writes.

The easier arriving now, with the payment tax files attached, have another object. However, this could cause confusion for those taxpayers who have submitted the request for scrapping.

Letters arrive from the Revenue Agency for the tax bills, here’s what to do now after the scrapping

Dates, nature of the debt, notifications and assignment to the dealer, here’s what to check before paying

The terms of the quater scrapping have expired and for the taxpayers concerned now it is only the case to wait. In the scrapping all taxpayer debts have been included, not automatically canceled because they amount to more than 1,000 euros per item, and which only became folders after 2015. Debts not included among those entrusted to the collection agent in the period between 1 January 2000 and 30 June 2022 are also excluded.

For example, a debt that was collected by the concessionaire after 30 June 2022, even if referring to a previous debt, could not be included in the scrapping of files. It means that now the Agenzia delle Entrate Collection has the right to send the new folders home to taxpayers, even those who have produced the request for scrapping. And so is the collection agent that he has replaced since 2017 actually doing Equitalia.

