The countdown to submitting applications has begun Easy definition of folders. This was announced by the Revenue-Collection Agency according to which the deadline is set by law at 30 April 2023.

As recalled by the Agency, taxpayers who adhere to the “scrapping” of debts entrusted in collection from the 1st

January 2000 to June 30, 2022, will pay only the amount of the residual debt without paying the penalties, interest on late payments, those registered in the register and the agio, while the traffic fines can be settled without payment of interest, however denominated, and of the premium. It will be possible to pay in a single solution or in a maximum of 18 installments over 5 years. To those who submit the request for facilitated settlement, the Revenue Agency-Collection will send a communication with the outcome of the application, the amount of the sums due for settlement purposes and the

payment modules based on the installment plan chosen during the subscription phase.