Revenue Agency: the pre-compiled 730 form is available online from 2 May

Il model 730/2023 pre-compiled will be available for consultation from the afternoon of Tuesday 2 May for taxpayers and their delegates, while submissions will start on 11 May and until 2 October 2023 (30 September is Saturday) if sent directly via the application web.

This was announced by the Revenue Agency in a provision today, April 18, 2023, signed by the director Ernesto Maria Ruffini. The data transmitted to the Agency is increasing, which this year exceeds 1 billion and 300 million (+8% compared to 2022). Of these, 80% concern health expenses, followed by insurance premiums (over 99 million), single certifications for employees and self-employed workers (more than 73 million), transfers for restructuring (11 million), interest expense on mortgages (over 8.5 million) and school expenses (over 6.5 million).