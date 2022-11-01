Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-11-01

The disclosure of the third quarterly report has come to an end, and nearly 5,000 A-share listed companies have officially “submitted”. In the first three quarters of this year, A-share companies achieved total revenue of 52.34 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.11%; net profit attributable to the parent company was 4.39 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 0.93%. Compared with history, the revenue and net profit of A-shares in the first three quarters both hit record highs, and the proportion of revenue to GDP in the same period exceeded 60% for the first time, the highest level in history.

Revenue and net profit in the first three quarters of the third quarterly report of A-shares hit record highs