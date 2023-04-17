Revenue: Mef, in the first two months of 2023 up by 3.2 billion euros (+2.5%)

The Ministry of the Economy and Finance announces that in the months of January-February 2023, tax and social security revenues grew overall by 2.5% (+3,228 million euros) compared to the same period of the previous year. The figure, contained in the Report drawn up monthly by the Department of Finance and the Department of General Accounting of the State, takes into account the positive change in tax revenues (+551 million euros, +0.7%) and the growth in cash , of contribution revenues of 5.7% (+2,677 million euros).

The amount of tax revenues also includes the main taxes of the territorial entities and the corrective charges, therefore integrating the figure already disclosed with the note of last April 5th.

The Report on the trend of tax and social security revenues for the months of January-February 2023 can be consulted on the websites www.finanze.gov.it and www.rgs.mef.gov.it.