Home » Revenue: Mef, in the first two months of 2023 up by 3.2 billion euros (+2.5%)
Business

Revenue: Mef, in the first two months of 2023 up by 3.2 billion euros (+2.5%)

by admin
Revenue: Mef, in the first two months of 2023 up by 3.2 billion euros (+2.5%)

The Ministry of the Economy and Finance announces that in the months of January-February 2023, tax and social security revenues grew overall by 2.5% (+3,228 million euros) compared to the same period of the previous year. The figure, contained in the Report drawn up monthly by the Department of Finance and the Department of General Accounting of the State, takes into account the positive change in tax revenues (+551 million euros, +0.7%) and the growth in cash , of contribution revenues of 5.7% (+2,677 million euros).

The amount of tax revenues also includes the main taxes of the territorial entities and the corrective charges, therefore integrating the figure already disclosed with the note of last April 5th.

The Report on the trend of tax and social security revenues for the months of January-February 2023 can be consulted on the websites www.finanze.gov.it and www.rgs.mef.gov.it.

See also  Cingolani: "We are rewriting the method of calculating bills". Unc: "Good, but listen to the consumers"

You may also like

Air France acquitted in plane crash trial

Credit Suisse: $4.4bn outflows from funds after UBS...

Despite the nuclear phase-out: Founders still rely on...

Electric luxury, Mercedes Maybach Eqs Suv by Simonluca...

The 3rd Consumer Expo successfully concluded Henan’s exhibitors’...

G7 opposes a partnership of values ​​between Russia...

The EU adopts new rules for standby appliances

Otto boss explains why he does not want...

Hong Kong Airlines and 4 OTAs jointly launch...

Internet control is an illusion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy