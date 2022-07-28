Original title: Reverse repurchase operations have stepped into the new normal, focusing on “price” rather than “quantity”

21st Century Business Herald reporter Ye Maisui reported from Guangzhou The People’s Bank of China announced on July 27 that in order to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system, the People’s Bank of China launched a 2 billion yuan reverse repurchase operation through interest rate bidding on July 27, 2022, and the winning rate was 2.10%. Due to the expiration of 3 billion yuan of reverse repurchase today, the People’s Bank of China achieved a net withdrawal of 1 billion yuan in the open market today.

The current market liquidity is relatively ample, and most short-term interest rates are falling. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor) fell 1 basis point overnight to 1.008%. The 7-day Shibor fell 1.9 basis points to 1.613%. The 2-week, 1-month, and 3-month Shibor yields are also below 2%.

In terms of the purchase interest rate, the weighted average interest rate of DR007 is around 1.5489%, which is lower than the policy interest rate level. The one-day reverse repurchase rate of government bonds on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (GC001) rose 8.16% in early trading today to 1.59%. The bulk OMO has been adjusted frequently recently.

The research report of CITIC Securities stated that since July, the number of reverse repurchase operations in the central bank’s open market has become more precise and flexible, which may represent an adjustment to the central bank’s reverse repurchase operation framework.

Before July this year, the scale of the central bank’s reverse repurchase operations was 10 billion or an integer multiple of 10 billion on most trading days. In a period of relatively stable liquidity, the reverse repurchase operation is usually 10 billion yuan, which is the norm; at the end of the month, tax period, centralized issuance of government bonds and other short-term liquidity needs, the reverse repurchase operation will increase to an integer multiple of 10 billion.

Since July, this operating habit has changed. From July 4th to July 15th, the central bank continuously conducted 3 billion reverse repurchase operations. On July 18, the volume of reverse repurchase operations was 12 billion, and on July 19, the volume of reverse repurchase operations was 7 billion.

CITIC Securities believes that the scale of the central bank’s reverse repurchase operations may be adjusted to an integer multiple of 1 billion, and the frequency of changes will be higher to achieve more flexible and precise regulation. Under the new framework, the change in the number of daily reverse repurchase operations by the central bank does not represent a change in monetary policy, but is only for short-term (7-day) liquidity to better achieve a balance between supply and demand. “Price” may be more important than “volume”. The 7-day reverse repurchase rate and DR007 represent the “price” of short-term funds, and the MLF interest rate and LPR represent the “price” of funds in the medium term.

Li Yong, an analyst at Soochow Securities, said that since July, the central bank’s shrinking of open market reverse repurchase operations once triggered concerns about rising capital interest rates and tightening monetary policy, but the reality is that liquidity is still abundant. The easing of funds is related to the profit turned over by the central bank, the effect of fiscal expenditure, and the end of the intensive issuance of local government special bonds. There is a possibility of returning to neutrality in the later stage. However, in the case of repeated epidemics and a weak real estate market, it is still necessary to maintain a lenient trend. In terms of monetary policy, there are three key points in the recent conference on financial statistics for the first half of 2022, namely macro leverage ratio, funding rate and structural tools.

At the press conference on financial statistics in the first half of 2022, Ruan Jianhong, spokesman of the People’s Bank of China and director of the Department of Investigation and Statistics, said: “my country’s economy has shown a clear momentum of recovery, which also maintains reasonable conditions for the future.” In addition to the previous currency At the regular meeting of the Policy Committee, the expression “maintaining the macro leverage ratio basically stable” was deleted, and the macro leverage ratio has not yet formed a constraint on monetary policy. Under the constraints of the external environment, there are difficulties in the introduction of aggregate monetary policies such as interest rate cuts and RRR cuts, and structural monetary policies will still play a leading role.

(Coordinator: Ma Chunyuan)

For more information, please download the 21 Finance APPReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: