Review and Opinions. it is reliable?

In today’s review I’m telling you about an international platform for trading online XTBwhich allows you to operate on multiple markets by offering all its customers the educational support and free training of the “Trading Academy”.

XTB it’s a broker award-winning, active for several years with a complete and professional trading platform to operate in the Forex market and with CFDs.

Let’s find out what are the strengths and any services to improve on this platform and why you should possibly consider opening an account and start operating in online trading with its platform.

I hope that at the end of the guide my advice will be useful for you. In the meantime, I wish you a good reading.

Who is XTB? It is reliable?

XTB Group it is one of the major ones broker Forex and CFDs listed on exchanges in the world. It has offices in over 13 countries including the UK, Poland, Germany, France and Chile. It has over 15 years of experience in the financial markets and over 140,000 clients worldwide.

The Group involves several companies, including XTB Limited (CY), licensed and regulated dal Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with registered office in Limassol (Cyprus).

Being regulated in a European Union State, XTB is licensed to offer its trading services also here in Italy, and is in fact registered with the Consob.

So you have the certainty that This is NOT a scam site; in addition, your funds are held in a segregated account and protected byInvestment Compensation Fund (ICF) up to 20,000 euros per person, in case of insolvency.

By visiting the official website and subscribing to the demo you can realize this.

What can you do with an XTB account?

First, you can trade different assets and markets. The broker provides you with all the most modern technologies to operate from different devices, fixed and mobile (computer, laptop and smartphone).

I distinctive points of XTB are:

The absence of a minimum deposit to open the real account;

The Trading Academy which offers various training programs, both basic and intermediate depending on your preparation and the market you want to access;

In-depth webinar, because by subscribing to XTB you participate in periodic webinars;

Dedicated account manager with telephone support from Italy,

News, updates and insights via email 24/5 during market opening days;

Negative balance protection.

Markets and related spreads

The product offering is decidedly broad and focuses on Forex and CFD trading on various underlying assets. Let’s see in detail what opportunities it offers and the related spreads:

Il forex market on XTB has 48 currency pairs and leverage up to 1:30. Spread on the EUR/USD pair starting at 0.00003 pips ;

on XTB has and leverage up to 1:30. Spread on the EUR/USD pair ; With CFDs you can trade on various underlying assets: shares, indices, commodities, ETFs and cryptocurrencies;

Have more 35 indexes market with leverage up to 1:20 e spreads starting from 0.9 pips ; more than 500 Shares with leverage up to 1:5 e spreads starting from 0.08% ; 21 commodity with leverage up to 1:10, spread on gold starting at 0.13 pips and on oil and 0.03 ;

market with leverage up to 1:20 e ; more than with leverage up to 1:5 e ; with leverage up to 1:10, spread on gold and on oil ; Also the availability of ETF it’s broad, you have ben 60 CFD to choose from and leverage up to 1:5; commissions starting from 0.08% ;

it’s broad, you have to choose from and leverage up to 1:5; commissions ; Finally, CFDs on 25 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ripple, Dash, Iota, Tron, Nem, Stellar, Cardano, Monero etc., leverage up to 1:2, also have advanced analysis tools; spread starting from 0.5% of the market price.

Trading platforms

xStation 5 is the official platform of XTB. It was designed to help beginner traders but also to satisfy experienced traders. It is intuitive while having advanced tools:

Statistics;

Trader’s Talk & news;

Macroeconomic calendar;

Info on the “sentiment” of the traders;

Parameter calculator (pip value, spread, margin, stop loss, take profit and more);

xSocial, the global community of traders.

You can use it via the web from Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Opera browsers. Or you can download the desktop version for Windows and OS X computers.

For operations on the go, there is an app for smartphones and tablets xStation Mobilewhich has the same functionality as the classic platform.

Third option: trade Forex and CFDs on MetaTrader 4one of the most popular professional trading platforms in the world.

Account types

To trade with XTB you can choose between 2 account types: Standard and Demo.

The version Standard allows you to operate on more than 5,800 tools of the categories listed above. The maximum leverage allowed is 1:30 and the minimum spread is 0.00008 pip. Commissions for stocks and ETFs start from 0,01% per lot, while Forex, Indices and Commodities have no commissions. Account opening and management is free.

Il demo account it is typically the account for beginners and new users on the platform. In fact, it serves to practice with the instruments and assets on XTB, without putting real funds at risk but using virtual money (balance of 100,000 euros). The account is free for 30 days from its opening.

I remember that there is no minimum deposit.

Professional client classification

To be reclassified as a professional client, you must satisfy at least two of the three requirements that I will now list:

Have made in every quarter of the last 4 quarters at least 10 operations with a nominal value of at least 50.000 € each;

Have a portfolio investment portfolio (excluding illiquid assets such as real estate etc. etc.) with a size of more than € 500.000 ;

Have sufficient experience in the financial sector, or in a similar sector, for at least one year which requires knowledge of the transactions or services envisaged

How to open an account?

Regardless of whether you want to open a Demo account o one real account, however, you must go to the Homepage of the XTB Italia websiteand click on one of the two buttons at the top right.

The first step is simply to register your email; continuing, you will be asked for more information and the creation of a password to access your account.

The difference between opening a Demo account and a real account consists in the fact that, to operate with real money you will have to complete the authentication process, confirming your identity and your residence using the documents required by the broker.

Only then will you be able to deposit funds into your XTB account, by bank transfer, credit card or e-wallet.

Withdrawals, on the other hand, take place only on request, the money is credited back to your bank account by wire transfer. However, if your withdrawal is less than €100, the broker applies a fee of €10.

Final opinions on the XTB trading platform

Why choose right XTB to do trading online?

Let’s review its strengths:

Experience and regulation;

Proprietary platform also mobile version;

Advanced but intuitive technologies;

Access to more than 1,500 tools;

No minimum deposit;

Free demo account, but only for 4 weeks;

Comprehensive training and free weekly Webinars;

Competitive spreads.

Undoubtedly, XTB is a professional broker in the sector and proposes a complete offer.

Compared to other platforms, however, it has some limitations, for example the duration of the Demo account in the free version. If you are a true beginner, perhaps it is better that you start practicing on other platforms that allow unlimited demo operations and then evaluate, if necessary, the use of this platform.

For the rest, the choice of this broker or another is purely subjective. I’ll leave the final assessments up to you, as you know better than me what you are looking for for your business as a trader.

