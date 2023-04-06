Review bonus 2023: what are the requirements, how to request it and deadline

From Monday 3rd April the third and last year of validity of the overhaul bonus 2023 o safe vehicle bonus. Those who will carry out the inspection of the car, engine or trailer during this year will be able to submit the application to receive a contribution of 9,95 euro to compensate for the increase in rates foreseen in the authorized centres. The cost for the inspection has in fact gone from 66.88 euros to 78.85 euros due to the ministerial rate (from 45 euros to 54.95 euros).

Review bonus to whom it belongs

Il overhaul bonus 2023 it can be awarded to a single motor vehicle and only once, until the available resources of 12 million euros are exhausted for the three-year period 2021-2023. The application must be submitted after the vehicle has been inspected.

Review bonus 2023 how to request it

You can request the overhaul bonus 2023 on the portal of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in the appropriate space using SPID, Cie (Electronic Identity Card) or Cns (National Service Card) by 31 December 2023. It is not necessary to attach any type of document but the data required by the online procedure must be entered, namely: date of the revision, IBAN code for crediting, name and surname of the current account holder and email. After the request of overhaul bonus 2023 you will receive a case number to keep in case of assistance.

