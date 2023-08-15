Home » Review extra profits, banks up on the Stock Exchange. The hypothesis pushes Piazza Affari
After a shaky start European stock exchanges they gained ground. TO Business Square the sub-index of the sub-fund gains almost one percentage point thanks to bank stocksreinvigorated by the hypothesis of a new revision of the tax on extra profits. Among the securities, purchases rewarded in particular: Banca Mps, Bper, Banco Bpm, Unicredit, Banca Mediolanum and Mediobanca. Meanwhile, the ABI is working to mitigate the impact of the tax, focusing on tax deductibility. The brings it back Sole24Ore.

According to the latest descriptions, the decree could then be revised within the deadline for conversion into law, i.e. within October. Intermonte analysts recall that even “the non-full would be under consideration deductibility interest expense of the banks, which would reduce the risk of declaring the tax unconstitutional”.

“At the moment – notes the Sim – the revised calculation mechanism with the tax cap at 0.1% of assets would lead to additional taxes of around 1.9 billion for the banks we follow” and “the hypothesis of tax deductibility of the tax would reduce the revenue to about 1.3 billion”. “We believe plausible – concludes Intermonte – also the possibility of lower deductibility of interest expense recorded by the banks, to achieve the same revenue objective”.

