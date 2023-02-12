© Reuters.[Review of Panzhongbao]The upstart in the AI ​​​​world “out of the circle”!Ace’s self-operated continued to follow the direction of ChatGPT, and the short-term leader’s share price quietly doubled



As one of the most active tracks in the market nowadays, the AI-related concept sector has been on the rise recently. Driven by the AI ​​”top class” ChatGPT, the AIGC concept sector continues to be active, and the concept boom is also rapidly spreading. The computing power, semiconductors, software, ChatGPT and other sectors of the company were also boosted and collectively rose.

On the news, ChatGPT gained 1 million users within 5 days after its release on November 30 last year. According to data from ARK Venture Capital, the daily active users of ChatGPT exceeded 10 million in less than two months after its launch.

After the launch of ChatGPT, many giant companies such as Microsoft and Amazon applied this model to their own businesses. Among them, Microsoft also plans to integrate all its products to improve service efficiency. In response to the explosion of ChatGPT, Google plans to launch Bard, a conversational artificial intelligence service.

In addition, many domestic Internet companies have already entered the game. Baidu confirmed that it will release “Wen Xin Yi Yan”. Baidu plans to launch an AI chatbot service based on the Baidu Wenxin (Ernie) model in March this year to compete with ChatGPT. Byte has begun to lay out AI+ content, automatically generate contributions, assist writing, and generate short videos.

According to industry analysts,ChatGPT belongs to an application branch of AIGC. As a tool, it is rapidly popularizing in academic, educational and other fields related to characters and Vincent graphs. It is expected to be connected to more commercial scenarios in the future, and it is expected to catalyze both the computer and communication industries. It is worth mentioning that”Panzhongbao covers the direction of ChatGPT before the festival and continues to track the progress of the industry. From January to February, combined with heavy clues such as “Microsoft increased investment in OpenAI” and “ChatGPT starts commercial realization”, it sorted out a number of listed companies and successfully stepped on Zhongben round AI boom.Details are as follows:

① After sorting out the important developments of ChatGPT years ago, the stock price of this short-term leader doubled

The first time the column “Panzhongbao” covered the direction of ChatGPT was at 10:48 on January 11, that is, years ago.

then“Panzhongbao” learned that “Microsoft is currently negotiating to invest $10 billion in OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT”After this clue, keenly spot the opportunity behind the dynamic,Published the article “Productivity Tools in the Web 3.0 Era, More Applications Will Bloom Since 2022”。

The article summarizes the importance of ChatGPT to AIGC, pointing out:

As we enter the era of Web 3.0, artificial intelligence, linked data, and the construction of semantic networks form a new link between people and the Internet, and the demand for content consumption grows rapidly. Guosheng Securities believes that AIGC will be a productivity tool in the Web3.0 era. The emergence of the ChatGPT model is of great significance for AIGC applications of text modalities.

The article also mentions listed companiesHanvon Technology, the company once stated that ChatGPT is a language model for human-computer dialogue, and it is one of the most cutting-edge research results in the field of NLP. The company also has certain technology accumulation in the field of NLP.Afterwards, it continued to fluctuate. On January 30, it had a one-word daily limit and started an upward mode. As of February 10, the highest increase in the closing range reached 103%.。

② ChatGPT is hot after the holiday! The trump card column continued to track after the year, and many stocks rose by more than 10%

After the festival, the popularity of ChatGPT continued to explode. At the same time, “Panzhongbao” sorted out new developments in the relevant industry chain many times.“Panzhongbao” published an article “Multiple Abilities Exceed Researchers’ Expectations” at 10:53 on February 1the text points out:

A series of recent events have once again aroused strong attention from the industry and the market on ChatGPT, including the announcement that the US digital media company BuzzFeed will rely on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to strengthen content creation. The stock price rose by 300% in two consecutive trading days. Its valuation has now risen to $29 billion.

According to the analysis of securities companies, the launch of ChatGPT has played a strong demonstration effect on the development of my country’s AI technology and industry, indicating the rapid development of the current international cutting-edge AI technology, and the commercialization of AI is becoming more and more clear.At present, my country is at the global leading level in the field of natural language understanding and related AI technology. With the rapid development of AI technology, artificial intelligence technology providers, especially NLP head manufacturers, will be the first to benefit。

sorted out in the textShenzhou Taiyue, Century Tianhong, Huibo YuntongAnd other listed companies, the three companies continued to rise, and as of February 10, the highest gains in the closing range were33.68%、28.1%、40.41%。

In addition, at 13:57 on February 3, “Panzhongbao” published an article “ChatGPT starts commercial realization, AI is expected to enter a new era”, pointing out that ChatGPT has begun commercial realization, and AI has entered a new era.

It is pointed out in the article that the GPT series is a commercialization direction of AIGC. At present, the commercialization direction of AIGC includes AI writing, AI mapping, and AI underlying modeling. AIGC is also considered to be a new type of content after UGC and PGC/UGC The production method is expected to solve the problems of uneven PGC/UGC creation quality or reduce the dissemination of harmful content. It is expected to stimulate creativity, increase content diversity, reduce costs and increase efficiency, and be used on a large scale.

The article quoted Huaxi Securities analysts’ opinions, pointing out thatThe birth of AIGC will have a revolutionary impact, and at the same time, it is expected to empower thousands of industries. With the gradual maturity of AI writing, AI drawing, AI underlying modeling, AI generated video and animation technologies, AI is expected to enter a new era and bring an unprecedented blue ocean, At the same time, it has subversive innovations for existing entertainment, media, news, modeling and other applications. Companies related to the industry chain are expected to develop along with the trend.

Among A-share companies,Chinese OnlineAI anchor, AI painting and AI text creation functions have been launched, and more AIGC functions are being developed and implemented; andWondershare TechnologyIts AIGC new product Wanxing Aihua has achieved multi-terminal coverage, and users can generate pictures with one click of text within 30 seconds after using it. Chinese Online and Wondershare continued to rise,As of the close on February 10, the highest gains in the range were 13.7% and 11.36% respectively。

