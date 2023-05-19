Review procedures: There is only a surcharge for detention if there are significant restrictions on the detainee’s freedom of movement

| The preamble also applies to the enforcement of sentences. 4 Para. 4 VV RVG, which regulates the so-called detention surcharge. The Higher Regional Court of Karlsruhe has commented on the conditions for the development (October 25, 2022, 2 Ws 273/22retrieval no. 233473). |

The Higher Regional Court instructed the lawyer for the hearing in a review procedure pursuant to § 67e The appointment fee according to No. 4201 VV RVG is only granted without a detention surcharge. The judges denied that the convict was “not at large” i. s.d. Vorbem. 4 para. 4 VV RVG. This preliminary also applies to Part 4 Section 2 VV RVG. The granting of the detention surcharge in the case of a person housed in a social-psychiatric residential facility is not justified because he is not subject to any significant restrictions in his freedom of movement there (also KG RVG prof. 08, 212; Higher Regional Court of Stuttgart RVG prof. 10, 169).

Note | The OLG left it open whether a detention surcharge is exceptionally affirmed if the detainee is subject to significant restrictions on his freedom of movement in the external facility (as well as OLG Jena AGS 09, 385). However, one must not ignore the fact that this question can lead to difficulties in making a distinction: What would such “significant restrictions” be?

(Communicated by Attorney Detlef Burhoff, RiOLG a.D., Leer/Augsburg)