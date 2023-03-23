Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are looking for a deposit account you have probably come across Smart Depositsthe escrow accounts that are offered by Smart Bank.

It is an interesting offer under various aspects and very recent, and for this very reason I advise you to continue reading because today we will analyze together the characteristicsi costsi advantages they disadvantages of these deposit accounts, and finally you will also find mine opinions about.

Enjoy the reading!

This article talks about:

Two words about Smart Bank

Before we start analyzing the deposit accountI would like to introduce you to the institution that supplies the product, since I always do this and above all because the bank has really just been born.

Smart Bank in fact it was born in 2022 with the aim of becoming a global powerhouse for investments.

Their main focus is precisely to offer cross-asset solutions for the B2B2C market. Mainly we are talking about stocks and bonds, but also credit, FX and derivatives.

The registered office of the bank is Naples, therefore, although the name may betray different origins, we are dealing with an Italian bank.

It’s about a digital investment bank which offers an integrated investment ad a service (IaaS) platform, both for institutional clients, private banks, family offices and fintechs.

Is Smart Bank secure?

When choosing an institution you must “take care” of our money and therefore of our savings, it is permissible to worry about the appearance safety.

Smart Bank adheres to Interbank Fund for the Protection of Deposits with which you are calm up to the maximum limit of 100,000 euros per current account holder.

In addition, the bank also adheres to the national guarantee fund.

Smart Bank is authorized by the Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank and is part of the Cirdan Group.

Features of Smart Deposits

I deposit accounts offered by this bank are boundfree of charge and are very simple to open online.

Savings are also protected by the interbank deposit protection fund.

The amounts you decide to deposit with the bank will remain in the account, and interest will accrue during that period.

The limitation is that all the deposit accounts offered by this bank are restricted, so if you were looking for free deposit accounts, this offer probably wouldn’t do much for you.

Despite this however Smart Bank allows you to get aanticipation: in fact, you can request an advance for up to 80% of the deposit paid, before the deadline. In this way you will be able to receive part of the capital up front, in case you have to face unexpected expenses or need capital to develop important projects. You also won’t have to waive the interest that accrues on the entire deposit amount. Sure, it’s not like having a free deposit, but it’s an interesting option.

Il restricted deposit account it also has an advantage: it is often able to pay higher interest, precisely because you will have to “submit” to the bond.

The interest rates of Smart Deposits

Smart Bank offer interest rates interesting, with constraints ranging from 6 months up to 60 months.

For simplicity, I am attaching the bank screen directly, which shows both the gross rate and the effective rate for each proposed bond:

Costs

Interesting that thestamp duty annual fee is paid by the bank (therefore you will not have to pay 0.20%) on the sums deposited. Apart from the taxes so you will not have any additional expenses.

How to open the account?

Since it is a digital bank and of the latest generation, account opening takes place entirely online.

It will take you just under 10 minutes and you will need an identity document, a selfie, a bill or a pay slip that can certify your residence, your tax code, a mobile phone number.

Finally, you just need to make a transfer from an account in your name to start operating.

I am attaching the screenshot registration:

Also remember that if you register as soon as possible you can get up to 3.80% annual interest.

Otter+

To operate with Smart Bank you can count on Otter+i.e. the digital platform which allows you to create your profile and then select the deposit account with the length you prefer.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Smart Deposits

We have come to the end of our review.

We’ve seen them all characteristics of this new bank and the savings accounts proposed by you.

The first consideration you should make in case you decide to choose a deposit with this bank it is that it only offers term accounts, so consider this detail before choosing an investment.

The second factor you need to consider is the “age” of the bank: it’s a new and recently established bank, so consider whether you feel ready to entrust your savings to this institution. Naturally it is a safe and protected bank, but maybe you feel safer leaning towards a more “dated” institution. Obviously I’m not advising you against the investment but I’m putting you in front of hypotheses.

The third factor concerns theoperation: it is a native digital bank, so if you don’t feel very safe from that point of view, obviously evaluate it carefully.

The interesting thing about this offer is related to expenses almost non-existent and the stamp duty charged to the bank, and also at the proposed rates which in any case prove to be quite interesting.

Another plus point is the possibility to request theadvance up to 80% without losing interest.

Choose this account if…

In my opinion if you are looking for a restricted deposit that leaves you with a margin of choice, if you have a low risk profile and want to protect your capital in some way, then you might think about subscribing to such an offer.

Of course, you also have very small expenses and the absence of stamp duty on your side.

Do not choose this account if…

If you don’t feel safe and accustomed to the technology perhaps it is better to leave it alone: ​​the 100% online account does not allow you to have traditional assistance, so if you are looking for this, perhaps it would be better to focus on a more traditional offer and bank.

Conclusions

As you may have understood, the fact that interest rates are currently high makes the deposit accounts interesting tools to subscribe to, only if you are looking for a safe investment that can give you that little return.

See you soon!