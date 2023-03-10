Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Things MYMoneyCoach? Banking services are evolving more and more in digital form – we know it well -, and the financial advice is no exception.

If once the adviser was a flesh-and-blood employee of the bank, today many institutions set up automated systems that assist retail clients in their investments.

That’s why I want to introduce you MYMoneyCoach at ING, the digital financial advisory service of ING Italia – online bank par excellence, first in our country for the number of digital customers.

MYMoneyCoach is able to profile savers and identify the most suitable financial instruments for their characteristics, without having to make an appointment with an expert and go to the branch.

The fact that the system is automated does not mean that it is any less efficient at providing customized and tailored solutions. We will calmly see how it works, how to activate it and how much it costs to use it.

Obviously, we will do some reflections together, to understand in which cases and how this service can prove to be really useful.

Who is ING Italia (formerly ING Direct)?

Before starting, as always, I open a small parenthesis to introduce you to the bank in question, in case you have never seriously inquired about its identity.

ING Italia (formerly ING Direct) is a bank that is part of ING Group, a banking group of Dutch origin operating in more than 40 countries in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia. ING has been present in Italy in Retail Banking and Wholesale Banking for not too many years (since 2001).

Its operation is mainly centered on a direct online offer, with low costs and functionality equal to traditional banking services. ING has become, over the years, an increasingly important presence in the Italian banking scene and continues to offer its flagship product, the Orange Account.

ING’s declared objective is to actively contribute to the development of a new way of banking, increasingly digital and modern, in line with the expectations of an increasingly smart and technologically autonomous clientele.

Having said that, let’s focus on the investment service.

Service characteristics: what is it for?

The majority of bank customers are retail consumers, i.e. people who have little or no knowledge of financial instruments.

And yet, even this category of users has the need to save and invest, but how to do it appropriately in the absence of correct information?

It is precisely to solve this problem that the service was born digital financial advice MYMoneyCoach, which allows small savers to orientate themselves among the various financial instruments and assists them in choosing the most suitable ones.

Also, the online operation goes to all for the benefit of the customer, who does not have to make an appointment at the branch and travel from home. There’s no paperwork, huge savings, and everything works online. At the same time, you will not be left on your own because, in case of doubts, you can contact a “Financial Coach”.

There is continuous monitoring and solutions are proposed ribilation to optimize your portfolio over time.

It is important to underline that you can try the service, and only then decide whether to invest: in that case and only then will you start paying.

How it works and how to request it

MYMoneyCoach is reserved for ING clients holders of a Orange Account and/or Orange Current Account. If you are not a customer yet, read the reviews that I wrote and linked, and proceed to open the account on the ING website.

Once you become an ING customer, you must go to the bank’s website to the page reserved for MYMoneyCoach, and activate the service by clicking on the appropriate button. The activation it’s free and non-binding.

At that point you will be asked to enter the data to access your reserved area and you will be directed to fill in a surveywhich is used to identify your risk profile, your objectives and your time horizon – fundamental details for building an investment plan.

Your answers will be processed by the system which, based on them, will build a personal investment profile.

Based on the information given and the amount you have in mind to invest, the system will finally submit one to you portfolio proposal made to measure, based on a selection of mutual funds (shares, bonds and monetary).

At that point you can freely decide to buy (or not) the portfolio proposal, and therefore to invest in the funds selected by the system.

In case of purchase, a few clicks will be enough to complete the operation, and thanks to the company digital you will be able to do everything online, without sending paperwork.

All details about your investment will be specified to you in the order execution confirmation documents.

The service does not end here, MYMoneyCoach will continue to monitor your portfolio over time and, when necessary, will propose a rebalancing to optimize performance.

How much is the minimum to invest?

The minimum amount you can invest is 5.000 euroconsidered by ING a basic figure necessary to be able to build a diversified portfolio.

Some clarifications

Just for clarity, I’d like to point out a few things:

MYMoneyCoach wallets must be understood as a suggestion and not as an invitation to invest, much less as an “obligation”, you are free to reject the offer e divest Whenever you want;

e Whenever you want; Although ING’s investment proposal is made in the client’s interest, with the greatest possible transparency for a bank, the fact remains that the funds are selected from those of partner companies (Amundi, JPMorgan, Fidelity International, to name a few ). So it’s impossible that there aren’t conflicts of interest;

Since the investment portfolio is built on the information you provide with the questionnaire, you must be as honest as possible in answering the questions;

MYMoneyCoach advice does not constitute a promise or guarantee of success in terms of returns, and the Bank accepts no responsibility for any losses;

in terms of returns, and the Bank accepts no responsibility for any losses; The financial instruments held by you constitute a separate estate from that of the Bank, on which actions by creditors are not permitted.

Assistance in case of problems

Although ING mainly operates through digital channels (web, app and mobile, social networks), it also carries out a direct customer support service.

For any problem you can call the telephone number 02 99967921 (Mon-Fri from 8:00 to 20:00) and a real operator will answer you; otherwise you can go to one of the branches in the main cities of Italy, or to an Arancio Store, ING’s financial shops designed to offer even more targeted advice.

costs

How much does it cost to activate and use the service?

Activation is free, so you pay only one fixed fee monthly payment of 4 euros, which is reduced to 2 euros if the value of the invested financial instruments is equal to or greater than 30,000 euros.

ING Direct investments: opinions and reviews, is it worth it?

If you read My business you know very well that, basically, I recommend keeping your eyes open when you rely on the managed savings of banks.

I have no prejudice about the service developed by ING Italia, but I cannot ignore the fact that the MYMoneyCoach wallets contemplate only one type of instrument, the Mutual funds, among other things, selected among the Bank’s partner brands.

It is significant that MYMoneyCoach offers precisely this type of tool and not, perhaps, some ETF. This is because actively managed funds are the most profitable products for banks!

Furthermore, they are products that I have repeatedly advised against on the blog, for various reasons that I will explain to you in this article. which explains why i Actively managed mutual funds are expensive and inefficient.

In general, what you need to keep in mind is that:

We need to identify the best instruments on the market for our savings and for our investment; The bank has an interest in selling certain products on which it earns substantial commissions, perhaps trying to find the meeting point with our needs.

If you don’t want to trust the bank here I’ll explain how I invest. My method, it must be said, requires a minimum of commitment on your part because to best look after your own interests you need to get busy. Free, discounted and effortless things, I’ll tell you right away, don’t exist.

In any case, apart from the choice of mutual funds to invest in and the impossibility for the Bank to offer solutions free from conflicts of interest, I am not against the principle of the digital financial advisor.

On my blog I promote the importance of training and autonomy, but I am aware that not everyone is willing, for reasons of time and desire, to make this “upgrade”; for these people, advice is necessary, unless they go “do-it-yourself” by making many mistakes.

When the service is right for you

As I was saying, if on balance you don’t know anything about finance, and if you don’t have the desire, time and resources to train, then you embody the ideal client of the banks, because they can sell you whatever they like.

In these cases you can very well rely on MYMoneyCoach like any other bank you like. If you are looking for a lazy solution, you will pay for your laziness with commissions, bonds and lost returns on your savings.

Positive is nature fully digital of the service. Everything that can be done online, in a guided way, without wasting time and without paperwork is absolutely to your advantage. Unless you’re one of those older generation customers who doesn’t know how to use a computer yet; in that case the service is not for you.

And when is it not worth it?

If you don’t match the profile described above, and if you share with me the importance of a conscious and autonomous management of their resources (as far as possible, according to their possibilities), then the service in question (and all similar ones) cannot solve your problems and cannot teach you to understand the instruments in which to invest.

If you want to educate yourself, you have to use the right sources, those who don’t want to sell you a product a priori, but want to help you grow – forgive me for pointing out that this is exactly what I do.

Train yourself at least on the basics, and if you are not prepared enough to invest independently, you can always rely on a independent advice which, in my opinion, is still the only one able to advise you without conflicts of interest.

Conclusions

