Revitalizing an Old Power Plant: Puerto Rican Businessmen Turn Bamboo into Environmentally Friendly Charcoal

Title: Puerto Rican businessmen revitalize old power plant, converting bamboo into eco-friendly charcoal

Subtitle: Bio-Restorative Ideas pioneers innovative project to improve soil properties and reduce environmental impact

Hormigueros, Puerto Rico – A group of Puerto Rican businessmen has successfully breathed new life into the old Eureka Power Plant, which had ceased operations since 1977. The impressive project, initiated by Bio-Restorative Ideas, harnesses the immense potential of bamboo to produce environmentally friendly charcoal, providing a sustainable alternative for various industries.

Bio-Restorative Ideas, comprising professionals from the southwestern region, recognized the untapped potential of bamboo as a raw material for biochar-based products, primarily used in agriculture to enhance soil properties. The project, launched in February 2023, has not only created around 15 jobs but also addresses the issue of invasive bamboo growth, which poses fire and flood risks in neighboring communities, as it encroaches on farmland.

Inspired by Mayagüezan architect Claudio Betances Maxwell Merrill, Peñolan historian Edwin Rodríguez García, and chemical engineer Jonathan Irizarry, a native of Sabana Grande, the project also enlisted the expertise of Jacek Chmielewski, a Polish chemical engineer based in Wisconsin, USA.

The brainchild of co-founder Claudio Maxwell Merrill and COO Edwin Rodríguez García, among others, Bio-Restorative Ideas was established in May 2020. In their search for an ideal location to develop their operations, the team discovered the old sugarcane plant in Hormigueros’ Benavente neighborhood, which once played a pivotal role in the region’s economy from 1907 to 1977.

Maxwell Merrill explained the project’s significance, stating, “We are repurposing this structure left dormant since 1977. With an abundance of bamboo in the area, we have effectively revived the Eureka Power Plant by utilizing bamboo cane instead of sugarcane.”

Highlighting the advantages of bamboo as a renewable resource, Maxwell Merrill expressed, “Bamboo is abundant, yet it remains largely unused in Puerto Rico. Our intent was to create economic activity by harnessing bamboo to develop a unique product, thereby addressing the prevailing environmental challenges.”

The operation commences with the harvest of “bambusa vulgaris,” the most widespread species globally. In Puerto Rico, two types of bamboo, including the “bambusa tulda” used in furniture making, were introduced by the Spanish.

On the processing side, employees employ special machinery to crush the bamboos. However, it is essential to use mature bamboo in construction and biochar production, which requires four to five years of maturity.

Rodríguez García emphasized the detrimental impact of excess bamboo growth on the environment, stating, “Excessive dry bamboo leads to various problems along streams, rivers, and agricultural lands. By harvesting and utilizing bamboo for our operations, we significantly benefit the community, preventing flooding and protecting rivers and farmlands.”

The harvested material is then transported to the old power plant facility, where it is crushed and reduced to an ideal size. Utilizing a pyrolysis reactor, the bamboo shavings are transformed into biochar through a controlled roasting process, ensuring an economically viable and environmentally sustainable approach, as confirmed by Maxwell Merrill.

At present, the produced biochar is primarily used in agricultural projects, particularly in coffee and cocoa farms. The aim is to enhance soil productivity, retain moisture in arid conditions, and aid in the slow-release of nutrients, potentially reducing fertilizer costs for farmers.

Looking ahead, the team sees a multitude of opportunities for their bamboo-based product and does not rule out future exports. Rodríguez García concluded, “This venture provides us with the chance to mitigate environmental contamination in Puerto Rico and beyond, as we continuously develop technology to positively impact our island and other regions.”

With Bio-Restorative Ideas leading the way, Puerto Rico’s Eureka Power Plant has transformed into a beacon of sustainability, ushering in a new era of eco-conscious practices and prosperity for local communities.

