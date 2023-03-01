Annual Report on Italian Rail Freight Transport, Deputy Minister of Transport Rixi: “Important delays on the railway network, the central Milan station has a 30-year-old signaling mechanism”

And pact for the relaunch of railway logistics among the sector operators e the national industry in order to increase traffic volumes and achieve the modal shift required by Europe. This is what the president of theFerMerci Association, Clemente Cartapresenting this morning the Annual Report on Italian Rail Freight Transport. The path of analysis, starting from the official statistical sources, intends to offer a less arithmetic and more strategic interpretation of the data.

The Report offers some useful food for thought for the future of the entire sector:

The rail traffic stability it is clearly in contrast to the serious fall from the national industrial production (on which the transport demand directly depends) and the dynamics of the national railway system are substantially consistent with those of the main European competitors and in some cases even better. This proves that the direct support measures for rail transport launched by the European Union and implemented by the national government and the Regions work and have played a decisive role in preventing the collapse of rail transport which was taking place in the first decade of the current century.

Workers and Infrastructures, on the other hand, had the merit of materially supporting the overall stability of the railway carrier. Despite this, they are two assets that present critical issuesin the first case the shortage of drivers, in the second le physiological interruptions which, in order to allow the works and the efficiency of the railway network, slow down the traffic. A context in which a change of pace is needed, a new paradigm for the sector, useful for concretely achieving the objectives set by the European Green Deal.

Railways, Fermerci: it is crucial to start a new iron cure

Rail transport of goods “is an indispensable tool” for our country to achieve “the established environmental objectives” and in the pandemic period “it has confirmed its importance, showing resilience and solidity, allowing logistics to continue to operate, and allowing the movement of essential goods in absolute continuity and safety”. This is what was underlined during the presentation of the first report on rail freight transport by close. The association believes “the immediate start of a new ‘iron cure’, suitable for the current European railway logistics scenario, is necessary”. And with this in mind, the president of Fermerci, Clemente Carta, proposes “a pact between companies in the sector and big industry”. In the last year there has been a “significant increase” in train-km traffic volumes (+12%), however “the increase in the cost of energy and the new geopolitical scenarios do not help the achievement of the environmental objectives set for the 2030”, warns Fermerci.

