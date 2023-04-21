Revolut, 76% of Italians will choose their holidays based on the price

One out of three Italians will work on holiday. The Revolut survey

Revolutthe global financial super app with over 1.2 million customers in Italy, publishes data from its latest research on consumers and travel trends for summer 2023. The study* was carried out in collaboration with research firm Dynata on a representative sample of the Italian population of 1000 adults.

Even the travel sector is undergoing price increases significant, and it is probably precisely for this reason that in choosing the destination for their holidays, Italians take into consideration first of all the costs, indicated as the drivers of choice by 76% of the interviewees. They follow health/safety and distance to destination – both at 43% – but considered more important by women (46%) than men (40%). On the other hand, food and traditions are factors that are taken into consideration by 41%, while the accommodation (hotel or other) is a decisive point in the choice for only 38% of the interviewees.

76% of women – compared to 72% of men – say they are concerned about holiday price hikes, with 24% of the female sample saying they see their holiday budget at serious risk. In fact, women will spend less: 61% estimate spending between 250 and 1,000 Euros for a week’s travel, while 59% of men will spend between 500 and 2,000 Euros.

On average, for Italians, the budget for a week trip will be: less than 250 Euros for 7%, between 250 and 500 for 24%, between 500 and 1000 for 36% and between 1000 and 2000 for 17%. Only 5% plan to spend more than 2,000 euros for seven days of vacation.

Ignacio Zunzuneguiresponsible for Southern Europe of Revolut, comments: “The cost increase will impact the travel of over 33 million Italians this year, marginally or more markedly. However, technology represents a valid aid for saving and finding advantageous solutions. With RevolutFor example, you can book accommodation and go shopping and get instant cashback, so you have extra cash to spend on your trip. You can also shop and withdraw in foreign currency at the interbank exchange rate and with no hidden fees. Another useful tip is to set aside the money for the holidays using the rounding of payments in the months before departure, such as in our Piggy Banks, so that you have a nest egg ready to spend without any effort.

The utility of technology to put money aside is, in fact, recognized by 1 out of 3 Italians: 15% of the sample uses a digital piggy bank or other digital tools to set aside money for travel more easily, while another 15% uses a combination of traditional and digital tools. The dear old ceramic pig is now only used by 17% of Italians.

The holiday they are made to relax and regenerate, but almost one in three Italians (28%) will work during the holiday, or may have to. In detail, 12% of the sample say they must always be available in case of an emergency, 8% will check emails regularly and 9% say that their role requires them to be available, even though they would prefer to rest. However, 61% are categorical and say they will not work during the holidays nor should they. Then there is 2% who highlight a trend, that of workation, or a mix of work and free time to be implemented in a holiday destination .

Speaking of favorite activities, gastronomic experiences collect 68% of preferences, followed by visiting the typical places of a destination (57%), nature and animals (49%), art and museums (48%), shopping (36%) .

On the other hand, the aspects that most stress Italians on holiday are crowds (56%), scams (37%) and airport and transport strikes (29%).

The poll of Revolut also revealed that Italian holidaymakers think Spain is the best value overseas destination (indicated by 8%), followed by Greece (7%) and Croatia (5%).

Revolut offers a wide range of financial products that make travellers’ lives easier: from Visa and Mastercard cards for online, offline and contactless payments, to currency exchange at the interbank exchange rate, through to transactions and withdrawals in other currencies without hidden fees and more. With the Revolut super app, cards can be locked and unlocked at any time with a single tap, and every spend is followed up with a push notification. In the event of theft or loss of the card, customers can receive a new card within days anywhere in the world.

Revolut customers receive up to 10% cashback when booking accommodation with Stays, while Premium and Metal customers can also benefit from travel insurance with Allianz, with medical, flight delay and lost luggage coverage, as well as access to airport lounges in the event of a flight delay for themselves and their companions.

