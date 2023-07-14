Revolut brings the Visa card machine to the airport

Listen to the audio version of the article

Are you leaving and need a payment card to use on the go? No problem. From now on, passengers departing from Fiumicino will have at their disposal a vending machine – in reality there are five in strategic points of the airport – capable of supplying a Visa debit card linked to their Revolut current account.

Users of the financial superapp which boasts 1.3 million users in Italy will thus be able to obtain a new “last minute” Visa card and link it to their account. But even those who are not Revolut users will be able to download the app, create an account and get a debit card. In any case, users will have a cashback on the first transaction and will be able to participate in the lottery for tickets to sporting events sponsored by Visa. Through the Revolut app, which thus expands its travel services, the cards can be blocked and unblocked at any time by users. Looking ahead, the Fiumicino experiment could also be extended to other airports.

“With this innovation we want to meet the needs of travelers by providing them with relevant products and solutions right when they need them, for example right before their trip, and we also want to show them how a new way of managing money can be easy and accessible. In Italy in particular, we want Revolut to become the most downloaded banking app in 2023 and to be considered the main account by many Italians», explains Ignacio Zunzunegui, Head of Growth Southern Europe. «This initiative is part of our commitment to enhance the fintech ecosystem, offering support and innovative tools to expand thanks to the global scale and security standards of our network. The objective in this case is to create a totally new solution on the market which makes a payment instrument accessible in real time at a time, that of leaving for a trip, in which the availability of the card and the speed in obtaining it is crucial», echoes Stefano Stoppani, country manager of Visa.

As emerged from the Visa Digital Payments Observatory, created with Ipsos, the needs of consumers in terms of transactions are increasingly sophisticated. digital payments are now a habit for half of Italians and 58% declare themselves open to all those innovations that simplify the payment experience.

