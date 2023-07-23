Revolution at Kering: Bizzarri leaves Gucci, Bellettini is promoted

Kering, revolution in the French group. Marco Bizzarri leaves Gucci, Francesca Bellettini is promoted

News at home Dry. The French giant of luxury and fashion, of which they are part Gucci e Yves Saint Laurent, has announced important changes in the organization, aimed at strengthening the management of its fashion houses. The most striking is first of all the farewell of Marco Bizzarri – president and chief executive officer of Gucci dal 2015, as well as a member of the executive committee since 2012 and in the organization chart of the French group for 18 years – starting from September 23rd next.

A key figure in the Kering leadership Group, Bizzarri conceived and led Gucci’s extraordinary growth strategy in recent years, after having already successfully held positions in other Kering group companies. It will replace it Jean-Francois Paluscurrently general manager of the Kering Group, who will take the reins as president and chief executive officer of Gucci for a transitional period. “He will be tasked with strengthening Gucci’s teams and operations as the house rebuilds its authority and momentum, defining its future leadership and organization,” Kering said.

