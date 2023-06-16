Rewe, Aldi & Co: Special offers and double-digit discounts – are these offers really worth it?

VIn front of the supermarket checkout, a handwritten sign with three exclamation marks fights for attention: “The Rewe app: register now and save!!!” Next to it, a laminated flyer promises: “Save 10% on all 750 Rewe organic products”, a poster praises the app a third time: “Save even more with the Rewe app coupon!”

Not an isolated case – customers of supermarkets, drugstores and many other shops can hardly escape the app advertising. All major retailers are vying to land on their customers’ smartphones.

But how lucrative are these offers really? Can they actually offset inflation decisively? WELT answers the important questions about the new discount trend.