Home » Rewe, Aldi & Co: Special offers and double-digit discounts – are these offers really worth it?
Business

Rewe, Aldi & Co: Special offers and double-digit discounts – are these offers really worth it?

by admin
Rewe, Aldi & Co: Special offers and double-digit discounts – are these offers really worth it?

VIn front of the supermarket checkout, a handwritten sign with three exclamation marks fights for attention: “The Rewe app: register now and save!!!” Next to it, a laminated flyer promises: “Save 10% on all 750 Rewe organic products”, a poster praises the app a third time: “Save even more with the Rewe app coupon!”

Not an isolated case – customers of supermarkets, drugstores and many other shops can hardly escape the app advertising. All major retailers are vying to land on their customers’ smartphones.

But how lucrative are these offers really? Can they actually offset inflation decisively? WELT answers the important questions about the new discount trend.

See also  Reduction of child allowances: FDP rejects proposal as "unrealistic".

You may also like

Renewable energy at a turning point

Volkswagen Group: Now every brand gets its profit...

Credit Agricole invests in Damman Freres teas from...

Politics – Pro Asyl warns the Greens of...

Resolution 29 of 06/12/2023 – Opinion for the...

Germany: Hardly any money for schools, roads, hospitals...

Open Fiber beats cash. And ask the government...

Taxes – budget for travel of the Bundestag...

FI, Berlusconi: from Silvio to his brother Paolo....

Stimulate the vitality of the domestic market, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy