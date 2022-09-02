Home Business RGI: Federico Della Casa new ceo and Massimo Paltrinieri new cco
Business

RGI: Federico Della Casa new ceo and Massimo Paltrinieri new cco

by admin

Federico Della Casa will succeed Cécile André Leruste as the new CEO of the RGI Group starting from 8 September.

Federico Della Casa has held various roles in international and technology companies, dealing with the development of key projects, the management of sales teams and relations with partners. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President Public Sector of the EMEA South area for Salesforce, after holding the position of Country Leader for Italy.

Federico Della Casa will work to drive and accelerate the Group’s growth in Italy and Europe, leveraging RGI’s solid foundations and innovation in business models, products and services to help customers operate successfully.

Under his leadership, the Group will continue to pursue its strategy and growth plan, which includes investments in the company’s products and further consolidation of the fragmented insurance software industry.

Massimo Paltrinieri will join the company as Chief Customer Officer. With his excellent track record and in-depth industry knowledge, he will help further focus RGI’s strategy on long-term customer needs and industry trends.

See also  Buy works of art to enjoy it in the present and earn it in the future

You may also like

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Support local...

Federauto: in August the slowdown continues for electric...

From Roubini to Stiglitz and Fink: guests and...

DWS: another 12 difficult months await us, here’s...

Wall Street: attention futures ahead US employment report....

Natural gas TTF down (-7%) with market betting...

Fang Xinghai, Vice Chairman of the China Securities...

Impact investing: ETFs will be decisive in boosting...

“With renewables, Italy can increase its energy autonomy...

Wall Street flies, that’s what they liked about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy