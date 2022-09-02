Federico Della Casa will succeed Cécile André Leruste as the new CEO of the RGI Group starting from 8 September.

Federico Della Casa has held various roles in international and technology companies, dealing with the development of key projects, the management of sales teams and relations with partners. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President Public Sector of the EMEA South area for Salesforce, after holding the position of Country Leader for Italy.

Federico Della Casa will work to drive and accelerate the Group’s growth in Italy and Europe, leveraging RGI’s solid foundations and innovation in business models, products and services to help customers operate successfully.

Under his leadership, the Group will continue to pursue its strategy and growth plan, which includes investments in the company’s products and further consolidation of the fragmented insurance software industry.

Massimo Paltrinieri will join the company as Chief Customer Officer. With his excellent track record and in-depth industry knowledge, he will help further focus RGI’s strategy on long-term customer needs and industry trends.