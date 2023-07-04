Rheinmetall: orders worth millions to private company owned by CEO Papperger

Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger bought a supplier that receives millions from Rheinmetall every year. picture alliance/dpa | Marius Becker

Armin Papperger has been earning several millions as CEO of Rheinmetall AG for years. The top manager still has an explosive part-time job.

Papperger is also the main shareholder in a company that has thrived since his takeover and receives orders from Rheinmetall every year.

A spokesman explained that the board of directors had granted an exemption for Papperger. The Rheinmetall boss would stay out of business with the supplier.

Armin Papperger should no longer have money worries in his life. Since 2012, the best-known German armaments manager has been earning a mid-single-digit million amount per year as CEO of Rheinmetall. Often more than the boss of the ten times larger competitor Airbus. While Papperger led the German Dax group from record profit to record profit, the share price quintupled. According to calculations by “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” Papperger earned around 30 million euros from the increase in the value of his Rheinmetall shares alone.

Rheinmetall is now really warming up. Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, the arms manufacturer has been able to report one lucrative order after the other. Papperger’s excellent network in politics and business pays off for everyone. Rheinmetall’s many small suppliers are also benefiting from the growing global demand for armaments. One of them is PL Elektronik GmbH. The company has been manufacturing mainly electric igniters for weapons and pyrotechnics for decades. These include, for example, “environmentally friendly decoys” that aircraft use to defend themselves against rocket fire.